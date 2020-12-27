Deathlok TV Show Reportedly Coming To Hulu

Since Kevin Feige became Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer, he’s disregarded every Marvel Television show from official canon, with his cinematic universe’s proper expansion onto the small screen set to begin in a little over two weeks when WandaVision premieres on Disney Plus.

That means Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the entire roster of Netflix series, Agent Carter, Inhumans, Runaways, Cloak & Dagger and Helstrom may as well have never happened, and in the case of the latter, that’s even more true after it quietly premiered on Hulu back in October and then got canceled after a single season. In fact, Marvel’s plans to expand onto the platform appear to have been cursed from the start, with Gabriel Luna’s Ghost Rider spinoff getting canned before it could even make it out of development hell.

However, tipster Mikey Sutton is claiming that the studio is now planning on giving it the old college try once again, with multiple projects back in the works for the streaming site, all of which will be R-rated and incorporate elements of the horror genre. One of the titles in question is Deathlok, which would focus on a relatively minor character in comic book history who did appear in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as played by J. August Richards, but with the slate wiped clean, the actor presumably won’t be back.

A whole host of names have taken on the mantle since Deathlok made his first appearance in 1974, so there are plenty of spins that can be put on an antihero with a tragic backstory who gets brought back from the dead against his will and reanimated into a cybernetic weapon used as a tool for governments and those in power to achieve their goals by any means necessary. But for right now, Sutton unfortunately has no further details to share.