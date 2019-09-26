Deathstroke Targets The Titans In New Season 2 Promo

When it was first revealed that Esai Morales would be playing Deathstroke on Titans, some fans were probably saddened because it likely meant that we’d seen the last of Manu Bennett’s iteration of the character over on Arrow. But then again, it’s pretty difficult to produce as series featuring this particular super group without including the man who’s arguably their greatest nemesis, and there was no way to do that without another actor.

So, even though we’re only a few episodes deep into season 2, Morales has proven worthy of adding to Deathstroke’s legacy. What’s more is that he satisfies those out there who prefer Slade Wilson as being the white-haired guy who’s seen his share of battle. His performances have been just as nuanced as those of Bennett’s, not to mention he comes off as being just as intimidating and methodical.

Getting this point across in less than a minute is the latest promo hyping Titans, which can be found at the top of this article. In it, we’re given narration from Slade as he succinctly explains why he’s come out or retirement to exact revenge on his old adversaries. Also, be sure to keep an eye out for Superboy as various heroes flash on the screen.

As we view the footage provided, we can’t help noticing how Wilson’s hatred for Dick Grayson is just dripping off his words. If we’re to take this monologue to heart, then that certainly means he knows that Dick was indeed the first Robin to serve alongside Batman. We must also wonder if this was recorded simply for the promo, or if it’s taken from the series itself. If the latter rings true, then who’s he talking to? Maybe it’s his daughter, Ravager, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and find out.

Either way, a collision course of epic proportions will go down in a matter of weeks when Deathstroke and Nightwing (yes, Dick’s making the big leap) do battle. Reports say their fight will occur in the ninth episode to air this fall, and I can’t wait to see how that turns out.

Titans airs on Fridays on DC Universe.