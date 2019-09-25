Nightwing Faces Deathstroke In New Titans BTS Video

By now, I think I’m beginning to sound like a broken record by saying how many “firsts” the live action Titans series have given us, but this show is proving to be the gift that keeps on giving. So far, season 2 has left the impression that it’ll be even more exciting than the first, and that’s saying something.

As we wait for the next episode, “Aqualad,” to check off another major box by introducing the hero of the same name, let’s discuss what awaits us further down the road. You may have recently read about how Dick Grayson will indeed transition to the Nightwing persona before this season wraps, and that’s huge because this is yet another first in live action.

Well, the fun doesn’t stop there, because Fandom of Comics have gotten their hands on video shot on the set showing Nightwing ready to battle Deathstroke. Seen below is footage featuring actors Brenton Thwaites and Esai Morales (or possibly their stunt doubles) preparing for combat, so be sure to check it out.

Even though this is something we’d all expect, this showdown is no less thrilling. Outside of comics and animation, this match-up has been unheard of. I would’ve thought it’d have been saved for the season finale, but Fandom of Comics says it’ll go down in the ninth episode. Either way, the producers should be applauded for giving DC fans what they’ve wanted to see for decades.

For more on this week’s adventure, the aforementioned “Aqualad,” you can give the official synopsis a read before going about your business:

Four years ago, Dick, Donna, Hank, Dawn and Garth aka Aqualad (guest star DREW VAN ACKER) are living together in Titans Tower, thriving as a superhero team, and growing into a tight-knit family. But their personal feelings start to bleed more and more into their work, and with the arrival of a new villain, the Titans begin to question their destiny as heroes.

Titans airs on Fridays on DC Universe.