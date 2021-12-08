Deborah Ann Woll reacts to ‘Daredevil’ co-star Vincent D’Onofrio’s praise

This Christmas is turning out to be a real treat for Daredevil fans. Not only is Charlie Cox expected to show up as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Vincent D’Onofrio is all but confirmed to cameo in Hawkeye, too. The Man Without Fear’s mythos is finally being reintroduced into the MCU, then, but at present we’re not sure whether anyone else from the iconic Netflix show is set to reappear.

That said, D’Onofrio recently started the campaign for Deborah Ann Woll to get invited back as Karen Page, praising the “depth” she brought to the part on Twitter and calling Page “an incredible Marvel character.” Woll has since responded to the Kingpin star’s tweet and thanked him for his support.

“Your support means the world,” Woll wrote. “I’m just thrilled to hopefully see more of my friends and coworkers back at it!” It sure sounds like Woll knows something we don’t, doesn’t it?

Your support means the world. I’m just thrilled to hopefully see more of my friends and coworkers back at it! https://t.co/r4gK5HAtTT — Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) December 8, 2021

As touching as it is to see the Daredevil cast supporting each other like this, Woll’s comment is also intriguing for seemingly hinting that she’s aware of more DD alumni returning to the MCU beyond just Cox and D’Onofrio. Will the likes of Elden Hensen (Foggy Nelson) or, say, Brett Mahoney (Royce Johnson) turn up somewhere soon as well?

If so, their best bet would be in Echo, the upcoming Hawkeye spinoff series based around Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez. Cox and D’Onofrio are rumored to be involved in the project, so it stands a good chance of being a back-door Daredevil revival. Maybe Marvel plans to drop the citizens of Hell’s Kitchen into the Disney Plus shows this way before moving forward with DD season 4?

The signs continue to look good for the future of Daredevil, as well as his friends and foes in the MCU. In anticipation of their potential reemergence, be sure not to miss Spider-Man: No Way Home when it premieres in theaters on Dec. 17 and new episodes of Hawkeye every Wednesday on Disney Plus through Dec. 22.