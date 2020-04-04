New Defenders Show Reportedly In Development But With A Different Line-Up

Fans were ecstatic when it was announced back in 2013 that Netflix was working on several new TV shows based on Marvel Comics characters. And though we ultimately got 161 episodes spread out over six individual series, everyone seemed to agree that in the end, Netflix’s Marvel experiment was enjoyable, but also awfully inconsistent.

Jessica Jones and Daredevil were both excellent and earned tons of praise, while Luke Cage and The Punisher fell somewhere in the middle and Iron Fist struggled to find any fans at all. Even the big team-up miniseries, The Defenders, which everyone had high hopes for, ended up being pretty disappointing.

Of course, Netflix’s Marvel division has now been totally shut down, with the axe falling on each of the shows and Kevin Feige and co. making plans to bring the various heroes over to the MCU in proper fashion. Plans are apparently in place to give some of them new series on Disney Plus while also carving out room in a few of the upcoming films for cameos or substantial roles.

New Photos From The Defenders 1 of 41

Click to skip















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For instance, all the signs point to Daredevil showing up in Spider-Man 3, while we’ve heard that The Punisher might get a third season, after all. But beyond that, it seems Marvel also wants to give the Defenders team another spin, though it won’t be the same line-up as before. Instead, the studio wants to stick closely to the comics and have the group consist of heroes like Hulk, Doctor Strange and Namor, who were all part of the original line-up.

At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus and that [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker, both of which we now know to be true. Apparently, the plan is to have the new Defenders show on the Mouse House’s streaming service and again, use a line-up that’s similar to the source material. However, we’re being told that one or two of the Netflix Defenders could be on the roster as well – likely Daredevil and/or Jessica Jones.

Of course, we also know that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange won’t be in the MCU for much longer, with his contract soon to expire. But apparently he’ll still stick around for at least the first season of this show just to help assemble and gather the Defenders. And while details on what the plot will entail and which other Marvel characters may be involved remain unclear at this early, early stage, we’ll be sure to let you know once more comes to light.