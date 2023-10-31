Did Jojo Siwa win ‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 30?

From 'Dance Moms' to 'Dancing With The Stars,' Jojo Siwa can do it all!

From Dance Moms to The Masked Singer to Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and beyond, the one and only Jojo Siwa has been gracing our television screens for as long as we can remember.

To prove our point, the 20-year-old was described as “a global superstar, singer, television, and film star, bestselling author, and social media sensation” in her official biography for Dancing With The Stars — is there seriously anything she can’t do?

For those who are unfamiliar with Siwa herself, she has amassed over 60.5 million followers on social media and over 3.6 billion views on YouTube, and she was even named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People just one year prior to her Dancing With The Stars debut.

To top it off, Siwa is an entrepreneur, selling over 80 million of her iconic “Jojo Bows,” an activist, advocating for LGBTQ+ awareness and acceptance via her various social media profiles, a director/producer, creating her own Peacock series titled “Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution,” and more.

While she has seemingly done it all, as mentioned, one of her more recent endeavors was competing on season 30 of Dancing With The Stars in 2021, making history as one-half of the first same-sex duo to participate in the hit competition show. She was partnered with Jenna Johnson, and the pair had quite an impressive run!

What did Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson’s journey look like on Dancing with the Stars, and did they take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy in the end? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Did Jojo Siwa win Dancing with the Stars season 16?

Photo via ABC

Contrary to popular belief, Jojo Siwa did not win Dancing with the Stars, despite being a force to be reckoned with in the ballroom.

Earning the first perfect score of the season during week five, Siwa and Johnson received six perfect scores throughout their journey, ultimately coasting them all the way to the Dancing With The Stars finale.

Despite receiving two perfect scores come finale night, performing a Tango and Cha-Cha-Cha Fusion to “I Love It” and a Freestyle to “Born This Way,” the pair ultimately fell short. Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson came in second place to conclude season 30 of Dancing With The Stars, with Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach coming in first, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke coming in third, and Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten coming in fourth.

While Siwa’s journey on Dancing With The Stars has come and gone, fans of the beloved competition series can tune into a brand new season weekly on ABC or Disney Plus at 8pm ET/PT. With such a star-studded cast, season 32 is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!