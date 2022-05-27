Did this major character really die in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The newest entry in the Star Wars franchise is finally here, with the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi dropping on Disney Plus May 27. Not much was known about the plot of the series before the episodes made their debuts, with a majority of the plot being kept under wraps. With not much of the plot known, it was quite easy to hide some twists and turns in these two episodes. Before you continue any further, know that we will be discussing episode two of Obi-Wan Kenobi in detail, so there will be spoilers.

The series so far sees Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Ewan McGregor ⏤ reprising his role from the Star Wars prequels ⏤ in hiding as Ben on Tatooine. When Princess Leia Organa is kidnapped by criminals, Bail Organa, played again by Jimmy Smits, reaches out to Obi-Wan for help. Of course, Bail and Obi-Wan are not aware that the kidnapping was set up by the Third Sister of the Inquisitorius, Reva, who is played by Moses Ingram.

The other inquisitors find Reva reckless, including the Grand Inquisitor, played by Rupert Friend. Nonetheless, Reva manages to trap and corner the former Jedi just as he and the newly rescued Princess Leia are about to make their way off Daiyu. Fortunately for them, just as Reva is about to strike after informing Obi-Wan that Anakin is still alive and is now Darth Vader, the Grand Inquisitor confronts her.

Image via Lucasfilm

The Grand Inquisitor is about to step in and stop Reva from taking Obi-Wan down by doing it himself when Reva thrusts her lightsaber through his chest, seemingly killing him. Is the Grand Inquisitor really dead, though? Fans of Star Wars: Rebels will know that the Grand Inquisitor makes it out alive to live another day.

As of this writing, it’s hard to know how he survives, though presumably, the other inquisitors come behind him and throw him in a bacta tank. Anakin managed to come back from Obi-Wan slicing off his limbs, so it isn’t far-fetched to think that the Grand Inquisitor can come back in the third episode. Unless Obi-Wan Kenobi decides to tell another story about clones, his appearance in the first season of Star Wars: Rebels cements the fact that the Grand Inquisitor’s apparent death in episode two of Obi-Wan Kenobi is a fakeout.

The Grand Inquisitor’s death is already known as well, having taken place at the end of the first season of Star Wars: Rebels. After Kanan Jarrus, one of the main protagonists of Star Wars: Rebels overwhelms the Grand Inquisitor in a lightsaber duel, he is left grasping at a ledge about an exploding engine. Fearing what Darth Vader will do to him because of his failure to capture Kanan, the Grand Inquisitor takes the easy way out, lets go of the edge, and falls to his death.

Even though fans who have seen Star Wars: Rebels know that the Grand Inquisitor survives the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series still has plenty of other threads to keep hardcore fans interested.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are currently streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing on Fridays.