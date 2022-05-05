Disney announces new ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ stars

The two best friends of Percy Jackson have been cast.

Two new young stars have joined the cast of Disney’s new adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Leah Sava Jeffries (Empire, Rel) and Aryan Simhadri (Disney Plus’ Cheaper by the Dozen) will join Walker Scobell, who will play the title role in the upcoming series.

Welcome home demigods ⚡ Meet Annabeth, Percy, and Grover. Get ready for #PercyJackson and The Olympians coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/l6mhR20WCw — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) May 5, 2022

Jeffries and Simhadri will play Percy’s friends, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood. The series follows the adventures of a group of kids who are actually the sons and daughters of the gods of the Greek pantheon of gods. When Zeus, king of the gods and lord of the skies, suspects Percy of stealing his thunderbolt, the friends must find a way to clear his name and restore the missing lightning bolt to its home on Olympus.

Percy is the son of Poseidon, the sea god, while Annabeth is the daughter of Athena and Underwood is actually a satyr (half man, half goat like the god Pan). All three meet at Camp Half-Blood, where demigods like themselves go to train.

The show will air on Disney Plus. Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz are acting as showrunners. Filming is slated to begin in June.