How To Watch Classic Simpsons Episodes In Original Aspect Ratio On Disney +

We’re certainly living in a time where if there’s enough demand or pushback, people can get what they want. Well, at least in the entertainment world. The real world is another matter entirely. But when it comes to movies and television, there’s been a couple examples of fans having their wishes granted lately.

Obviously, the big news is that the Snyder Cut of Justice League will indeed happen and debut on HBO Max some time in 2021. After petitions, billboards and flying banners, the fans were finally heard. And Warner Bros. is giving Zack Snyder plenty of money to finish his version of the movie properly.

But before all of this Justice League news, you may remember fans having an issue with the way Disney Plus was presenting The Simpsons on their streaming platform. Instead of showing the iconic animated series in its original 4:3 aspect ratio, the Mouse House went ahead and converted older episodes to a widescreen 16:9 ratio. While this is now the preferred aspect ratio for content dating back to when they started selling flat screen televisions, The Simpsons is so old that we were watching it on box-shaped TVs back in the ‘90s.

Disney was calling the conversion a “remastered” ratio, but in doing so, the widescreen format was cutting off or cropping certain scenes. And don’t think fans didn’t notice, because they demanded a change, and a change they got.

As you may have noticed by now, if you peruse some of the older episodes of The Simpsons, you have the option, with just one click, of changing the aspect ratio back to 4:3. It’s a simple and painless fix for all of those purists out there. Do note, however, that this is not available on newer episodes, because eventually everything became widescreen.

Here's how to restore the classic Simpsons episodes to their original 4:3 aspect ratio on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/vSz9kDA3Oz — Erik Adams (@ErikMAdams) May 28, 2020

