Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 2 Coming Next Month

We’re now halfway through The Mandalorian season 2, meaning that we’ve only got a month left of enjoying new episodes landing each Friday. On the upside, the next chapter of tie-in docuseries Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is kicking off just one week after the finale. And that happens to be Christmas Day, so consider it a gift from the Star Wars version of Santa Claus.

As picked up by What’s On Disney Plus, the streaming platform’s Australia version is listing the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian season 2 as arriving on Friday, December 25th. As it’s likely that this title would be released in territories around the globe on the same day, it looks like we can safely say that it’ll be dropping in the US on Christmas, too.

That’s all we can confirm for the moment, though, as we don’t even know the length of the season or the individual episodes. The first outing matched the actual series by lasting eight installments which ran anywhere from 20 minutes to 40 minutes long, but this season will have been produced during quarantine, so it may consist of fewer episodes or else they’ll be shorter.

Either way, it’s arriving a lot quicker than the last effort. While The Mandalorian debuted its season 1 finale in December, the documentary show didn’t begin until May 4th AKA Star Wars Day, six months later. This time around, we’re only having to wait a week after the season 2 finale. This might be further indication that the production has been scaled back, but it’s also exciting news for fans.

The Mandalorian drops episode 2×05, titled “Chapter 13: The Jedi” – which looks set to introduce a certain former Padawan into the show – this Friday, November 27th on Disney Plus. Just under a month later, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian season 2 starts rolling out.