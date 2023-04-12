Disney may have just confirmed the return of a major ‘Andor’ star for season 2

The Disney era of Star Wars is a real hot button issue for the galactic masses of fans, but almost every single Star Wars fan adored the French resistance-style series Andor. Perhaps the greatest achievement of this era in the galaxy far away, its second season is already on the move, and it might just see a shock return in its cast.

The twelve episode first season was split in into ostensibly several arcs, with none more exhilarating and remarkable than the chaotic prison arc after Andor is arrested. Stuck doing endless work building Death Star parts, an escape plan is slowly hatched among the inmates as their freedom looks to be nothing more than light at the end of a tunnel they’ll never reach.

Andy Serkis’s drill sergeant character Kino Loy took many by surprise during these episodes, quickly elevating himself to cult status within the fandom. Most brutal was after he thinks he’s escaped for good, he discovers the prison is in the middle of the ocean – and he can’t swim.

Turns out he may have still found a way out, if Disney themselves are to be believed. The official press release mentions Serkis as a returner, however it could easily be a fake-out or just a copy-pasted cast list from the first season. Another route back for Serkis into Andor would be potentially as director, with the Planet of the Apes star now well-versed in directing.

If Kino is indeed returning, it would surely mean he learnt to swim in the baptism of fire (or water) presented to him. Given how well received he was, it’s hard not to see him popping up again.