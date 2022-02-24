2019’s The Rise of Skywalker was so bad it almost put a permanent dent in Star Wars‘ reputation. Fortunately for Lucasfilm, it had another iron in the fire: The Mandalorian. Released around the same time, this was everything the sequel trilogy stinker wasn’t.

Jon Favreau’s show has become a global hit, resulting in Star Wars becoming a small-screen franchise for the last few years. Since then, we’ve seen the barnstorming second season and the just-concluded The Book of Boba Fett. We’ll soon get Ahsoka and the third batch of The Mandalorian episodes.

With The Book of Boba Fett‘s finale scoring higher viewing figures than The Mandalorian, it appears that Disney Plus is in a celebratory mood, releasing a fun trailer bringing together the best moments from both series. Check it out:

But while The Mandalorian and its spinoff shows comprise the ‘Mandoverse’, Disney Plus’ Star Wars line-up will soon expand to cover a number of different time-frames and characters. Most exciting is Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 25, which will see Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their prequel trilogy roles in a story that could shake up the Skywalker saga.

After that, we’ll get Rogue One prequel Andor, following Diego Luna’s Rebel spy as he engages in some morally murky feats of espionage in the early Imperial era. That doesn’t have a release date yet, though is expected over the summer.

All this means the future is rosy for Star Wars. Who needs the silver screen anyway?