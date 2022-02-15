The Book of Boba Fett is now complete, and the consensus is that while it doesn’t live up to the high standards of The Mandalorian, the story was worth it in the end.

We got some important details on the wider Star Wars universe, a clear idea of where the third season of The Mandalorian is heading, and some fun action sequences involving two nearly invincible battle droids and ruthless mercenary Cad Bane.

A week later and some interesting data has come in. Despite being considered a spinoff show, Deadline is reporting that The Book of Boba Fett‘s season finale viewing figures has eclipsed the barnstorming season two finale of The Mandalorian. The figures come via Samba TV, which reports that 1.5m U.S. households tuned in to see Fett take down the Pyke Syndicate, as opposed to 1.1m to see Luke Skywalker save the day on Moff Gideon’s ship.

This may simply be a factor of Disney Plus having picked up a few more million subscribers in the year since The Mandalorian season two wrapped up, or potentially that the incredible fifth and sixth entries (which were effectively The Mandalorian episodes) boosted interest.

Check out the awesome concept art for 'The Book of Boba Fett's finale 1 of 15

Click to skip



























Click to zoom

Whatever the reason, Samba TV’s Cole Strain thinks Lucasfilm and Disney are going to be very happy, saying:

“The momentum and excitement for the first season of The Book of Boba Fett certainly carried through to the finale. In fact, the 1.5M U.S. households watching the debut season’s finale through the weekend was 36% higher than The Mandalorian’s season two finale. Disney has done a great job creating strong original content that keeps viewers engaged and coming back for more.”

If The Book of Boba Fett can do this well, the sky is the limit for Obi-Wan Kenobi when it lands in May. That highly anticipated show will see Ewan McGregor returning as the former Jedi General, including with a (no doubt slightly awkward) reunion with Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader.

If that doesn’t spike viewing figures I don’t know what will. The Book of Boba Fett is available to stream on Disney Plus and Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives on May 25.