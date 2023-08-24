Disney Plus can’t put the genie back in the bottle after breaking the rules with two MCU series

This is a slippery slope fans are determined to ride all the way to bottom.

That’s the problem with giving the fans want they want, they only keep wanting more. This week, Disney Plus broke the mold by announcing that four seasons of its biggest streaming originals are getting disc releases for the first time, with The Mandalorian seasons one and two, Loki season one, and WandaVision all on their way to Blu-ray and 4K Ultra. But now that these titles have been given that treatment, Marvel lovers don’t see why it has to stop there.

Over on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, folks haven’t been able to stop themselves from getting excited over the idea of further Blu-ray releases for other MCU Disney Plus productions. Interestingly, many of the same titles kept cropping up, with acclaimed Special Presentations Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special being popular picks.

And, obviously, Daredevil: Born Again is unsurprisingly already getting some votes too.

Perhaps slightly more unexpectedly, so is Hawkeye, despite being generally viewed as more of a middling entry in the franchise.

Even She-Hulk‘s getting some love!

Oh, and others are not ready to let Disney wipe the Willow series from the face of existence.

The only correct answer though? “All of them.”

If we’re very, very lucky, maybe Marvel Studios will gradually release every single Marvel Studios streaming project on disc. Or maybe only the most popular titles, like those already on the way, will get this honor. If the plan is the latter, however, then Disney may regret opening the floodgates to endless requests from physical media fans.