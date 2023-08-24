Home Marvel

Disney Plus can’t put the genie back in the bottle after breaking the rules with two MCU series

This is a slippery slope fans are determined to ride all the way to bottom.

Emma Caulfield as Sarah Proctor/Dottie Jones in WandaVision
Image via Marvel Studios

That’s the problem with giving the fans want they want, they only keep wanting more. This week, Disney Plus broke the mold by announcing that four seasons of its biggest streaming originals are getting disc releases for the first time, with The Mandalorian seasons one and two, Loki season one, and WandaVision all on their way to Blu-ray and 4K Ultra. But now that these titles have been given that treatment, Marvel lovers don’t see why it has to stop there.

Over on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, folks haven’t been able to stop themselves from getting excited over the idea of further Blu-ray releases for other MCU Disney Plus productions. Interestingly, many of the same titles kept cropping up, with acclaimed Special Presentations Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special being popular picks.

Comment
by u/NaiadoftheSea from discussion Which Disney+ exclusives do you want to see out on 4k/Blu-ray next?
in marvelstudios
Comment
by u/Tomasthetree from discussion Which Disney+ exclusives do you want to see out on 4k/Blu-ray next?
in marvelstudios

And, obviously, Daredevil: Born Again is unsurprisingly already getting some votes too.

Comment
by u/Scary-Command2232 from discussion Which Disney+ exclusives do you want to see out on 4k/Blu-ray next?
in marvelstudios

Perhaps slightly more unexpectedly, so is Hawkeye, despite being generally viewed as more of a middling entry in the franchise.

Comment
by u/Effective_Score_4806 from discussion Which Disney+ exclusives do you want to see out on 4k/Blu-ray next?
in marvelstudios

Even She-Hulk‘s getting some love!

Comment
by u/Shadowblues from discussion Which Disney+ exclusives do you want to see out on 4k/Blu-ray next?
in marvelstudios

Oh, and others are not ready to let Disney wipe the Willow series from the face of existence.

Comment
by u/IWishIHavent from discussion Which Disney+ exclusives do you want to see out on 4k/Blu-ray next?
in marvelstudios

The only correct answer though? “All of them.”

Comment
by u/RQK1996 from discussion Which Disney+ exclusives do you want to see out on 4k/Blu-ray next?
in marvelstudios

If we’re very, very lucky, maybe Marvel Studios will gradually release every single Marvel Studios streaming project on disc. Or maybe only the most popular titles, like those already on the way, will get this honor. If the plan is the latter, however, then Disney may regret opening the floodgates to endless requests from physical media fans.

Avatar
About the author

Christian Bone

Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for a full decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. He can usually be found writing about anything Marvel or DC. And yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles'.