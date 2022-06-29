Hey Wildcats! New-season trailer just dropped, and a new face will appear in Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: none other than the great Jojo Siwa. The two-minute-long trailer shows a new location and some familiar faces whilst also introducing some big names to the show.

Now back for a third season, the East High Wildcats are now shifting their endeavors to Camp Shallow Lake in California. The Wildcats will be now facing the new challenge of making an entire production of Frozen and facing off their competition at the Summer Camp of their dreams. Promising everyone a summer filled with curfew-less nights, passionate summer romances, and a tech-free zone, the new trailer promises a fabulously exciting third season of the best High School Musical homage series out there.

Although more information about Jojo’s role is still unbeknownst to the audience, the dancer and actress will be joining the cast alongside the familiar faces from previous seasons, including Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Basset, Matt Cornett, Larry Saperstein, Sofia Wylie, and Julia Lester. Joining the cast are also High School Musical’s Corbin Bleu alongside Modern Family and Tony-award winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, likely in mentor roles.

Even though no new information has been leaked regarding Jojo’s new role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, everyone can expect the actress’ hypnotizing presence to gather a handful of Wildcats around her during the show’s premiere on July 27.