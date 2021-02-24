Disney Plus Announces Loki Premiere Date

When Disney Plus’ roll call of Marvel Studios series were first announced, it was believed that they would just be one-off event shows and not ongoing productions, like The Mandalorian, for example. Over time, though, that’s looked more and more likely to be incorrect. Animated series What If…? is definitely getting a second season and there’ve been rumblings of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continuing on as well. Then, of course, we’ve got Loki, which will have a longer shelf life, too.

Yes, we know that Michael Waldron, who’s signed up to work on Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie, will be involved in Loki season 2 “in some capacity,” despite his newfound Lucasfilm duties, after acting as showrunner for the first run of the Tom Hiddleston vehicle. As such, it sounds like we can say for sure that there’s more from the God of Mischief on the way. But when will the first season debut?

Loki Trailer Has A Reference To Jon Favreau's Iron Man 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Well, we finally know the answer to that, as Disney Plus has announced today that Loki will be with us on June 11th. Starring Hiddleston as the trickster god, having escaped his fate in Avengers: Endgame, the show will see him pressed into service for the Time Variance Authority, led by Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino and Wunmi Mosaku are also in the cast.

Plot details beyond what we mentioned above remain scarce, but with a June premiere now locked in, surely it can’t be too long before we learn more. In the meantime, MCU fans at least have the rest of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to look forward to, before Loki arrives this spring.