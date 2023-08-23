Disney Plus’ most acclaimed Marvel series means today is the saddest day in the MCU calendar

Marvel has an up and down history with TV shows. From the heights of Daredevil and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to the poor Runaway and Iron Fist, it’s never easy to tell when they’ll hit the sweet spot and when they’ve let the need for content override a desire for quality. When the comic giant struck their deal with Disney Plus, many fans wondered if the inconsistencies would flatten, but as Secret Invasion shows, they still have a clanger in them. This is a real shame, as the first show that came out after the content merger also remains one of the best: Wandavision.

The miniseries was much anticipated by eager MCU fans and general viewers alike. As the opening to Phase 4 of the MCU, the creators of the series had a lot of weight on their shoulders, but they delivered in fantastic fashion, crafting a show that was true to the Marvel brand while also taking risks and doing something interesting. Wandavision follows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they settle down into a classic ’50s suburban life — which then becomes the ’60s, then the ’70s. As the show goes on, we get the feeling these scenes from a perfect family home are a little more sinister than they initially appeared. Soon, the audience realizes we’re in the few weeks after the events of Endgame, and Vision is in fact no longer with us.

Fans and critics loved the different homages to various sitcoms throughout history, but the real heart of the show was Wanda and Vision’s relationship. Throughout the series we learn several times that August 23 has special meaning for the two, and we’re left wondering for most of the show what it might be. Wanda believes it might be their anniversary, but it could also be the important dinner with Vision’s boss (one of the many classic sitcom tropes thrown into the series). And now — on that day — lovers of the Marvel show are left mourning what could have been, both in terms of Vision and the show, on which there’s no news about a return.

With that said, there is a lot for fans to be happy about. One of the many brilliant parts of Wandavision was Kathryn Hahn‘s Agatha Harkness – and her spin-off is due to be released next year. As per Berkshire Mag, actor Debra Jo Rupp (who appears in both shows) likened the Hahn vehicle to a second season of Wandavision.

Fans have other reasons to think this is an auspicious date in Marvel history. August 23, 2021 saw the much-anticipated trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home drop, and some have posited that it’s a reference to an Avengers comic in which Vision is resurrected, so it could have some serious in-universe implications.

For now, though, fans just have to celebrate (and mourn) in their online communities. But if they’re feeling down and want a nuanced and deep mediation on grief from a surprising source, they can always rewatch Wandavision.