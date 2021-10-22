Disney Plus Picks Up The Rights To A Popular Mystery Series

Disney Plus is still in the midst of building up a decent library of in-house originals that don’t rely on the company’s premiere brands like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars or Pixar, and the Mouse House has now acquired the rights to a popular sleuthing series to aid the expansion.

As per Variety, Hulu’s The Hardy Boys is coming to the STAR add-on available for international subscribers, adding yet another exclusive to the lineup for those outside of the United States. Season 1 and the recently announced second run of episodes are coming to the platform early next year, where it could end up becoming a fixture of the schedule for years to come.

The Hardy Boys is based on the long-running books originated by Franklin W. Dixon that kicked off way back in 1927, and have since been consistently reinvented and updated for modern readers throughout the last century. The steaming series takes a more mature approach to the material, though, which has seen it draw decent reviews from critics and land a second season order in no time at all.

A lot of older viewers may roll their eyes at a gritty modern reboot of The Hardy Boys, but with the Disney machine behind it, the show stands every chance of exploding in popularity now that it’s poised to become a global enterprise.