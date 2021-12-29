Disney Plus releases new profile avatars from ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Warning: this article contains light spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian season two.

In honor of the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett finally hitting the House of Mouse’s streaming service Wednesday, users can now enjoy brand new profile avatars on their Disney Plus account.

Not only is the legendary bounty hunter Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett featured as an option, but so is his mercenary pal Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand. Check out the newly available profile avatars for yourself below. Before you continue reading, be warned, this article contains light spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian season two.

Disney Plus

The Book of Boba Fett is the new spinoff series set in the Star Wars universe that was originally teased at the end credit scene of The Mandalorian season two, when Boba and Fennec set the stage for the new series by killing off Matthew Wood’s Bib Fortuna and usurping his throne of a crime syndicate on the desert planet Tatooine.

The crime syndicate in question was once ruled by Boba’s former employer Jabba the Hutt, and the series has teased that it will perhaps delve into Boba’s backstory following the events at the end of Return of the Jedi. In that film, the bounty hunter is unceremoniously left for dead after being swallowing up in the Sarlacc pit on Tatooine.

You can watch the premiere episode of The Book of Boba Fett now on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing each Wednesday.