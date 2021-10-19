Disney Plus Reveals New Boba Fett Documentary Coming Next Month

The Book of Boba Fett is the forthcoming Mandalorian spinoff series coming to Disney Plus following everyone’s favorite Star Wars bounty hunter on his own adventures.

But people who are jonesing for more of the helmeted fan-favorite character will be able to get their fix even sooner thanks to a new documentary special coming to The House of Mouse’s streaming platform.

Fans were overjoyed to see Boba Fett’s unexpected appearance in season two of The Mandolorian after the character was long presumed dead after being consumed by a sand monster at the end of Return of the Jedi, then under the employ of gangster Jabba the Hutt.

The Book Of Boba Fett Poster Reveals Premiere Date 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While Boba Fett barely spoke in the original films, making his first appearance in The Empire Strikes Back, the character left a huge impression on fans and he eventually also appeared in the Star Wars prequels as a child as well.

In fact, the actor who played Boba’s father Jango Fett in the prequels, Temuera Morrison, even returned to play Boba Fett in The Mandalorian.

While The Book of Boba Fett won’t hit Disney Plus until December 29th, 2021, fans only need to wait until next month to watch Boba’s documentary, whose title has been officially announced by Disney as Under The Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett.

The documentary title was announced during a new video promoting upcoming Disney Plus Day celebrations.

Under The Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett comes to Disney Plus on November 12th, 2021.