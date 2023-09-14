Disney re-releasing one of the MCU’s finest-ever efforts, with the idiotic caveat of stripping away the one thing that made it special

There can't have been anyone asking for this.

With Disney embarking on a rampant content purge that’s seen dozens of original and legacy titles cast out of the content library, it stands to reason that Marvel Studios Special Presentations are going to become fewer and further between.

After all, CEO Bob Iger effectively blamed streaming for the comic book franchise’s borderline oversaturation, so we might not be getting standalone, acclaimed, and entirely unique efforts like Michael Giacchino’s Werewolf by Night on a regular basis anymore, which is a huge blow given how it went down a storm among both critics and audiences for so daringly deviating from the standard MCU template.

One of the many things that made the ode to classic horror movies of decades past stand out was its black-and-white cinematography that enhanced the experience, with only lashings of color placed throughout and always with a reason behind it. Naturally, then, Disney Plus has announced that it will be re-releasing Werewolf by Night on Oct. 20 as part of the annual “Hallowstream” event… but in color.

Even though its monochromatic visuals were what helped set it apart from the increasingly identikit and formulaic nature of the MCU’s typical film and television content, the Mouse House has nonetheless decided that Werewolf by Night in Color is something worth exploring, even though it’s hard to imagine it having anywhere near the same sort of visceral impact and lingering atmosphere.

Sure, it’ll still be the same excellent 53-minute descent into madness that it was last year, but it won’t be quite the same.