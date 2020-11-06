Watch: New Disney Plus Ad Promotes WandaVision And Falcon And Winter Soldier

Disney Plus has released a new ad in Latin America that teases two of the most hotly anticipated shows due on the streaming service – Marvel’s WandaVision and the Cassian Andor Star Wars spinoff series, among others.

The commercial, which was reposted by a WV fan account on Twitter, features a variety of stars of pre-existing and upcoming Disney Plus productions sharing a few words to viewers. Amongst them are WandaVision‘s Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and Rogue One‘s Diego Luna, who will be reprising his role as Rebel spy Cassian in the aforementioned Lucasfilm show.

Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen e outras celebridades em novo comercial especial do @disneyplus sobre o seu lançamento na América Latina.#WandaVision cada vez mais próxima de sua estreia. pic.twitter.com/Li1wRbu3VM — The Vision Updates ◊ (@TheVisionUpdate) November 3, 2020

Others featured in the ad are the likes of The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda and Avengers stars Chris Hemsworth and Zoe Saldana. Though the promo doesn’t contain any new footage, it promises that there’s a lot of great exclusive original content to come to D+ over the rest of the year and in 2021.

Though it was originally set to be the second, WandaVision will now be the first Marvel TV series to hit the streamer. Falcon was supposed to go first, but was delayed by the pandemic. It’ll now arrive next year along with Loki, Marvel’s What If…? and maybe more – such as Moon Knight or She-Hulk – if we’re lucky.

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian season 2 is unfolding weekly, while the Cassian Andor vehicle and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor debut in 2021. Both of those were already taking their sweet time getting to the screen, due to various hitches in the developmental process, even before COVID-19 hit, but they are on their way.

WandaVision is right around the corner now as it’s due to premiere on Disney Plus in December. Stay tuned for a specific release date announcement.