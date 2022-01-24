Lucasfilm has made a habit of releasing official posters for almost every significant character that makes their debut on The Book of Boba Fett. The latest person to get this treatment is the modification artist who saved Fennec Shand’s life in Chapter 4.

We’re only two days away from the fifth episode of Jon Favreau’s new Star Wars show, chronicling the solo adventure of the titular bounty hunter on Tatooine. So far, the writers have dedicated half the narrative to explaining how Boba managed to get out of the Sarlaac pit and find his footing in the post-Empire world. The other half has basically centered around the legendary character struggling to subjugate the crime syndicate of the desert world.

In the latest episode, “Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm,” Boba found a number of unlikely allies, though none were among those whom fans had been anticipating. The episode’s flashback sequences, meanwhile, included a scene that depicted Boba carrying Fennec Shand to a mod artist and asking him to save her life. Portrayed by musician Stephen Lee Burner, otherwise known by his stage name as Thundercat, this character now has his own poster, which you can see below.

'The Book Of Boba Fett' Mod Artist Character Poster Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Whether Thundercat will reprise his role as the mod artist in the show’s remaining episodes is unclear, but looking at how badass he looks in this poster, it’d be a waste if the story didn’t find a place for him in the fight against the Hutts.