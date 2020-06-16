Disney Reportedly Planning Star Wars TV Universe Inspired By Game Of Thrones

We all know that The Mandalorian is only the beginning for live-action Star Wars on the small screen. In addition to the confirmed Disney+ shows featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi and Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor, spinoffs fronted by Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett are rumored to be in the works, too, and now we’re hearing that all of this could take place within a shared television universe.

According to LRM Online, Lucasfilm and Disney are said to be planning to tie all of these shows together and connect them with a “central storyline” (which is something WGTC first told you several weeks ago). What’s more, the studios are allegedly drawing inspiration from Game of Thrones while plotting out how this will work. And no, that doesn’t mean it will be full of debauchery and dragons.

“The plan is to create a universe where all the shows will be connected with a central storyline. Instead of making one epic Game of Thrones show, it’d be like if each family had their own show with a central storyline that spills over into the others.”

Given that the aforementioned shows will all take place in the Star Wars universe and will be canon within the saga, most fans are no doubt expecting some crossover between them, but an overarching narrative that binds them together as one is an interesting proposition. There’s no word on what said narrative will be, though perhaps the second season of The Mandalorian will shed some light on this. It is, after all, expected to sow the seeds for the Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett spinoffs by introducing these characters to the parent show.

The report goes on to claim that Disney and Lucasfilm have already appointed a steward for their Star Wars TV universe in the shape of writer, director and executive producer Dave Filoni. If true, the series is in safe hands, as his credits include fan-favourites The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels and The Mandalorian.

So, it sounds like exciting plans are afoot for a grand Star Wars saga on Disney+, and the fans don’t have long to wait for more live-action escapades from a galaxy far, far away. The second season of The Mandalorian hits the streaming platform in October, and if it’s anything like as good as the first, we should be in for a treat.