Disney Wants To Turn X-Force Movie Into A PG-13 Show
While Disney has dropped a continuing series of obvious hints that the Deadpool franchise will continue in some form or other, it’s been a long time now since we last heard some encouraging news about the planned X-Force film.
In the lead-up to Disney/Fox merger, Drew Goddard repeatedly expressed his uncertainty about the fate of his Deadpool 2 spinoff, and in the months since, both Goddard and the Mouse House have been largely silent on the matter. Nonetheless, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us about the She-Hulk series back in April, and that Black Knight was coming to the MCU – have relayed word that the project could still make its way to screens, albeit in a very different form from Fox’s initial plans.
What we’ve been told is that the Mouse House is currently “leaning towards” releasing X-Force as a PG-13 TV show on Disney Plus. Reportedly, the matter isn’t settled just yet, since the possibility of an R-rated movie is still on the table, but from the sound of things, the former option seems to be the more likely outcome at this point in time.
Of course, should Disney follow through on this plan, fans certainly shouldn’t give up hope of seeing the Merc with a Mouth in another R-rated project somewhere down the line. After all, Disney CEO Bob Iger has already said that he’s open to releasing more adult-oriented superhero movies, so long as they’re branded differently from the MCU’s PG-13 flicks.
What’s more, we know that writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have started throwing around ideas for a Deadpool 3 script, though director David Leitch has apparently yet to hear back from Disney about his involvement. All in all, the future is still looking pretty hazy for both Deadpool and X-Force, but here’s hoping that Marvel Studios won’t leave us hanging too long before they offer some clarification.
