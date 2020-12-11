Lucasfilm Announces A Droid Story For Disney Plus, Will Feature C-3PO And R2-D2

R2-D2 and C-3PO have long been at the core of Star Wars. The pair introduced us to a galaxy far, far away in A New Hope and have appeared in every instalment of the Skywalker saga (plus Rogue One and The Clone Wars). But, after eleven films and many guest appearances, it looked as if we’d finally said goodbye to them in The Rise of Skywalker. I guess the lesson is not to discount the little guys, though, as Lucasfilm has now announced new animated adventure series A Droid Story and it’s coming to Disney Plus.

Information is scarce, but we know it’ll center on R2-D2 and C-3PO and show them being given some kind of crucial task. Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy unveiled the project by saying:

“As we continue to develop new stories, the intersection of animation of visual effects, offers new opportunities for us to explore. This epic journey will introduce us to a new hero guided by our most iconic duo… on a secret mission known only to them. What could possibly go wrong?”

There are a couple of things to ponder here. First up is when this is set. My bet is the period just before A New Hope, providing the reasoning for Leia trusting them with her vital message to Obi-Wan. However, there’s also a chance this could take place in the New Republic era prior to the events of The Force Awakens or potentially even after The Rise of Skywalker.

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images Reveal Deleted Scenes 1 of 18

Click to skip

































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We also don’t know who’s voicing C-3PO. Smart money says Anthony Daniels will reprise the role, as despite him giving up playing it in live-action, he’s continued to voice animated versions. Most recently, he’s been in The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, the Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge ride in Disney parks and upcoming game LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Then there’s that tantalizing mention of “a new hero,” though without further clues, we’ll just have to wait and see who that is.

In addition, I’m betting that the comedic nature of the duo means that this new animated show will be designed for a younger audience, though I hope there are a handful of interesting revelations there to please seasoned Star Wars fans, too. In any case, right now, don’t have a release date for A Droid Story, but I’m thinking late 2021.