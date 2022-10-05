Disney’s ‘Daredevil’ reboot gets Elektra update

On the eve of the cameo by Charlie Cox portraying Daredevil on the Disney Plus show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we are now getting a casting update regarding Elektra for the forthcoming Daredevil: Born Again reboot on the House Mouse’s streaming service.

It was rumored a few months back that Elodie Yung, who played Elektra in the Netflix Daredevil show, would be recast. Instead of Yung playing Elektra, Ambulance‘s Eiza Gonzalez was rumored to play the role for the reboot. However, Gonzalez has now taken to Twitter to clear the air on the matter, revealing she won’t be playing the part of Elektra, after all:

“I feel like I’m just gonna get it out of the way because, One I’m confused as for the amount of hate over this and two I feel like it saves people energy. No I’m not cast as Elektra in Daredevil,” Gonzalez explained.

I feel like I’m just gonna get it out of the way because, One I’m confused as for the amount of hate over this and two I feel like it saves people energy. No I’m not cast as Elektra in Daredevil I have already a on going series exclusivity contract to 3 Body Problem. Ur welcome — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) October 5, 2022

Gonzalez explained that she signed an exclusivity deal to star in the forthcoming science fiction show for Netflix called The Three-Body Problem, from Game of Thrones executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. That show began filming last year.

While Gonzalez’s bit of news still doesn’t clarify who exactly might portray the Elektra role in Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again, it does seem to leave open the possibility for Yung’s return.

On the DC front, fans were still wondering whether there was any truth to the rumor that Gonzalez would be cast as Hawkgirl in that film franchise.

While Gonzalez did not offer an update on Hawkgirl, we’re still excited to check out The Three-Body Problem whenever it comes to Netflix.