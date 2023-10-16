Do we already know who steals Gerry Turner’s heart on the inaugural season of ‘The Golden Bachelor?’ The rumors, explained

If you have been keeping up with The Golden Bachelor every Thursday on ABC, you may deem the brand new series to be one of the most heartwarming shows to date, with the lead, 71-year-old Gerry Turner, coining the phrase, “It’s never too late to fall in love again.”

The Golden Bachelor is a spin-off of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, bringing together senior citizens to vie for the heart of Gerry Turner, a restaurant owner who tragically lost his his wife and high school sweetheart after 43 years of marriage.

Filming this past August for about three weeks, as opposed to the seven weeks it takes to record The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor follows the same format as the rest of the shows within The Bachelor franchise (with the exception of Bachelor In Paradise), consisting of one-on-one dates, group dates, rose ceremonies, and more — it is truly a must see!

Garnering tears from nearly everyone who tunes in, The Golden Bachelor is a series like no other, but viewers have just one question: Who steals Gerry Turner’s heart in the end?

While everything is mere speculation, keep scrolling to find out everything we know so far about the final few episodes of The Golden Bachelor…

Who makes it to the hometown dates on The Golden Bachelor?

Photo via ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

According to the Bachelor Nation know-it-all, Reality Steve, Gerry filmed his hometown dates in late August, visiting only three hometowns as opposed to the four we see on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

While individuals like Ellen Goltzer and Kathy Swarts seem to have a good connection with the Indiana native thus far, Gerry picks three other women to advance to the oh-so special hometown dates: Leslie Fhima, Theresa Nist, and Faith Martin.

While Gerry visited Minneapolis, Minnesota with 64-year-old Leslie, Shrewsbury, New Jersey with 69-year-old Theresa, and Benton City, Washington with 60-year-old Faith Martin, one of these women was sent packing at the end of the week.

Unfortunately, first impression rose-recipient Faith Martin was eliminated just before the finale, in what we can assume was a gut-wrenching breakup.

Does The Golden Bachelor include fantasy suite dates?

Photo via ABC/John Fleenor

Following the hometown dates on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the final three contestants usually partake in the infamous fantasy suite dates, which consist of a night together with no cameras (where things often get a bit frisky).

While it is unclear whether the fantasy suite dates take place before or after Faith’s elimination, Gerry has confirmed that these dates do occur, however, they will look much different that what fans of The Bachelor franchise would expect.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Gerry explained what his version of the fantasy suite dates would entail.

“I just think that a fantasy suite for someone of my age may look quite different. The activities could be quite different than for someone in their 20s and 30s,” he prefaced, before diving into the fact that the fantasy suite dates airing on national television made him “both nervous and excited.”

“I am both nervous and excited about the fantasy suites, because the general assumption about the fantasy suites is that it leads to or is the stage for a physical intimacy, and the reality was not that way at all for me,” he dished. “The fantasy suites that I had were the perfect opportunity for the connection to develop on a more emotional and intellectual level. It was an exchange of ideas and beliefs and values, and all of that, and those nights were genuinely watershed moments for me.”

“In your 20s and 30s, you might have a different priority about the fantasy suites, whereas in your 70s, it’s more about an emotional connection,” Gerry concluded, once again reinforcing his heart of gold (no pun intended).

Who wins The Golden Bachelor?

Photos via ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

After Faith’s elimination, Gerry is down to his final two women: Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist.

Unfortunately for fans of The Golden Bachelor, we will just have to wait and see who steals Gerry’s heart in the end. While Reality Steve is known for spoiling The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise, it looks like he has not yet perfected his craft for The Golden Bachelor.

While he is unsure who gets Gerry’s final rose in the end, and unsure whether or not there is an engagement at all, he promised his followers, “When I find out who Gerry chose between Teresa and Leslie, I’ll let you know” — we are on the edge of our seats!

Who is The Golden Bachelor finalist, Leslie Fhima?

Photo via ABC/John Fleenor

As if she did not show it off enough during The Golden Bachelor talent show, Leslie is a true athlete.

While she used to be a professional figure skater AND a professional dancer, the 64-year-old now works as a personal trainer, being named an aerobics champion and having run 10 marathons in the past — we hope to look as fit as Leslie when we’re her age!

Aside from her fitness-focused lifestyle, Leslie is a mother of three (four if you count her Aussiedoodle) living in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but she’s not a regular mom; she’s a cool mom.

According to her official biography for The Golden Bachelor, Lady Gaga and Post Malone are at the top of her “Best Concerts Ever” list, does it get any cooler than that?

Could Leslie be TOO cool for The Golden Bachelor lead, Gerry Turner? Only time will tell…

Who is The Golden Bachelor finalist, Theresa Nist?

Photo via ABC/Craig Sjodin

Working as a financial services professional in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, Theresa is a lot more laid back than Leslie (for better or for worse).

Describing herself as “optimistic, encouraging, and ready to love again after loss,” Theresa has a huge heart, spending every second she can with her children and grandchildren and watching them thrive.

Aside from working and spending time with her family, Theresa enjoys gardening, hula hooping, playing board games, and reading romance novels. She also is a massive music-lover, singing alone in her car more often than not, likely to some ’70s rock and roll — it seems like a flash mob to “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey during her one-on-one date with Gerry was right up her alley!

Who do you think will steal Gerry's heart: Leslie or Theresa?