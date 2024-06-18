Do we know if Ellen Pompeo is coming back to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after season 20?

The writers of Grey’s Anatomy could teach us all how to adapt and constantly change. Since the show’s premiere in 2005, almost every OG cast member left, whether the actor decided to go or the character died as part of a tragic storyline. Ellen Pompeo was the only one from her intern group still on the ABC drama, and we want to know if she’ll be featured now that season 20 is over.

Meredith Grey’s arc has included multiple personal crises and the loss of the love of her life, along with the brutal realities of being a doctor. While we hated learning that Ellen Pompeo was going to depart Grey’s Anatomy in season 19, we at least got several more episodes featuring the tough (and secretly sweet) doctor. But does that mean she’ll be in Grey’s Anatomy season 21?

Will Ellen Pompeo come back after Grey’s Anatomy season 20?

While we wish we had an answer, we honestly have no idea if Ellen Pompeo will appear in Grey’s Anatomy season 21. While we can assume that she will since she’s been the narrator and main star since day one, Ellen Pompeo hasn’t commented on the official plan.

At this point, anything can happen, and we’re prepared to only see Meredith briefly. But until we get to watch season 21 and see how the intensity of last season will affect everyone at Grey Sloan, we’ll be crossing our fingers that we’ll find out whether Ellen Pompeo is going to play this popular doctor again.

Although many fans wish that Ellen Pompeo would come back as a full-time Grey’s Anatomy cast member, that doesn’t seem like it will happen in season 21 (or any future seasons, either). The actress felt that season 19 was the best time for her to stop playing Meredith full-time.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Pompeo appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show in February 2023 and said, “I feel super happy, but listen, the show has been incredible to me and I’ve loved a lot of the experience. Listen, it’s just, I gotta mix it up a little bit. I’m 53. My brain is like scrambled eggs. I gotta do something new or I’m literally gonna turn into like, you can’t do the New York Times crossword puzzle every single day.”

Which Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episodes featured Ellen Pompeo?

Meredith Grey packed her bags and moved to Boston from her longtime home Seattle, which meant she appeared in fewer Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episodes. When season 20 premiered, fans were curious about how much Meredith they would get.

Meredith appeared in a handful of Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episodes. In season 20, episode 1, “We’ve Only Just Begun,” she and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorscone) began working on their hidden Alzheimer’s project. In season 20, episode 3, “Walk on the Ocean,” Teddy (Kim Raver) gives Meredith the money she needs, but in secret. In season 20, episode 4, “Never Felt So Alone,” her child Bailey gets hurt. Then, in the finale of Grey’s Anatomy season 20, Meredith’s life is in total disarray. Her relationship with Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) is in a rocky place and while her research on Alzheimer’s was super important, she gets into major trouble.

Whether Ellen Pompeo comes back for every episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 21 or just a few (or even a few scenes), fans aren’t ready to stop following along with her always interesting life.

