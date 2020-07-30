Doctor Who Fans Spot New Error In All-Time Classic Episode

The 2010 Doctor Who episode “Vincent and the Doctor” is one of the best in the series’ 60-year run. In it, Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor and Karen Gillan’s Amy Pond travel to 19th century Paris where they encounter Vincent van Gogh. Over the course of the episode, they assist him as he battles a monster visible in his paintings and, in an emotional moment, transport him briefly to the modern day to show how he was eventually recognized as “the greatest painter of them all.” ‘Scuse me, I’ve got something in my eye.

“Vincent and the Doctor” received unanimous praise from critics and fans alike and went on to be nominated for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation at the 2010 Nebula Awards and the 2011 Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation. The episode also won acting nominations for Tony Curran’s van Gogh and for Richard Curtis’ script.

But now, someone has spotted a goof that could ruin the reputation of this amazing episode forever. A fan on MovieMistakes.com has noticed that:

“Amy’s tights appear to be gone when she’s watching Vincent paint the church. Previously whilst walking to the church they are on.”

Stop the presses! Now, for the sake of journalistic completeness, I rewatched the scene in question and paid very close attention to Karen Gillan’s legs. My conclusion is that it’s difficult to tell whether she’s wearing tights or not, but there is at least a chance she might not be. Let’s hope someone was fired for this blunder.

In other Doctor Who news, it looks like we’ll have a long wait for season 13 due to COVID-19 related delays. However, the holiday special “Revolution of the Daleks” completed shooting before the lockdowns and is still on track. Here’s hoping they use the extra time to fine-tune those scripts, as season 12 could definitely have used a bit more time in the oven.