Former Doctor Who Star Criticizes Tom Baker’s 50th Anniversary Cameo

Doctor Who‘s big 50th anniversary special, “The Day of the Doctor,” thrilled fans around the world and is widely considered one of the sci-fi institution’s finest hours. And one of its own finest moments was Tom Baker’s cameo towards the end of the movie-sized event. The iconic former star of the show turned up to play the Curator, a mysterious individual hinted to be one of the Doctor’s future incarnations (wearing one of his old faces).

Someone who’s not a fan of this cameo though is Colin Baker (no relation), the Sixth Doctor to Tom’s Fourth. While speaking to Den of Geek at Edinburgh’s Capital Sci-Fi Con earlier this year, the actor – who starred as the Time Lord from 1984-86 – didn’t hold back about his feelings on the other Baker’s Curator cameo, which he described as “naff.”

‘If you weren’t a Doctor Who fan, what was it about?” he said. “For me, it was a good story, then all of a sudden they put Tom in, because it was Tom, and we could all go, “Ahhhh, Tom.” You stop believing in the story. You could put us [the classic Doctors] in it, but it has to make sense.”

Baker then went on to admit that himself and the other classic Doctors were hurt to find out that only Tom B. had been invited back for the special and not the rest of them.

‘And also, we were all a little bit miffed – yes, Tom did it longer than anybody else, but do you have to rub our faces in that all of the time?”

New Doctor Who Photos Show Off The Time Lord's Renovated TARDIS 1 of 12

Click to skip





















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While Peter Davison (Fifth Doctor), Sylvester McCoy (Seventh Doctor) and Colin B. didn’t feature in “Day,” they did make their own comedy special, starring as themselves attempting to crash filming on the episode, titled “The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot.” During this same interview, Colin revealed that there have been talks to do something similar for the upcoming 60th anniversary in 2023 as well.

Colin also reaffirmed his strong support for Jodie Whittaker‘s current incarnation of the Doctor, who will be back for Doctor Who‘s latest special, “Revolution of the Daleks,” in December or January.