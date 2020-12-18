Michelle Gomez Says She’d Love For Missy To Return On Doctor Who

The reintroduction of the Master, this time as a woman, during Peter Capaldi’s rookie season of Doctor Who, is perhaps what essentially fuelled Jodie Whittaker’s debut as the first female Doctor. And now, the actress who portrayed Missy has expressed an interest in reprising her role.

The quirky unpredictable villainess was a far cry from previous incarnations of the Master in terms of characterization, but Michelle Gomez’s spectacular acting chops and her unique dynamic with the 12th Doctor made her one of Steven Moffat’s most interesting additions to the lore of the sci-fi universe. But alas, things didn’t end well for Missy the last time she butted heads with the Doctor.

As you may remember, during the season 10 finale, the big bad finally decided to stand with her old friend. John Simm’s incarnation, meanwhile, had other intentions and wouldn’t allow that to happen. And so, using the iconic laser screwdriver, he killed his future self, thus bringing a somber and reflective end to the character. Fortunately, though, current showrunner Chris Chibnall resurrected the Master for season 12, but we still have no idea whether this version of him is set before or after Missy.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, however, Gomez expressed interest in reprising her role, saying:

“It’s never a closed chapter as far as Doctor Who is concerned. I would love to, at some point, pop back up again. That’s a firm, ‘Yes, I am available.’ Well, I’m not actually [laughs]. Not right now. But I will be. I will be!”

The acclaimed Green Wing and Bad Education star had already claimed that she wouldn’t mind having “a little run-around” with the Thirteenth Doctor and boy, would that be a great episode to watch. The jokes practically write themselves. But I guess it’s all up to Chibnall right now, who seemingly wishes to continue exploring his own version of the sinister villain, as played by Sacha Dwahan.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Michelle Gomez return in future seasons of Doctor Who? Sound off with your thoughts in the usual place below.