Watch: Benedict Cumberbatch Praises WandaVision, Calls It Addictive TV

Today’s the day. WandaVision has finally debuted on Disney Plus, at last bringing about the start of the MCU’s Phase 4. And there’s plenty more where this came from. As we’ve known all along, the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany vehicle will feed directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which Olsen will star as Scarlet Witch alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme. So, it’s a good thing that Cumberbatch is loving the show himself.

On Thursday, Marvel hosted a Virtual Launch Event to celebrate the premiere of WandaVision. Cast members Olsen, Bettany, Teyonah Parris and Katherine Hahn took part in the Q&A, which also featured some unexpected cameos from fellow Marvel icons like Anthony Mackie and Tom Hiddleston. The final “fan question,” though, came from a ‘Ben in London’ and you can see how this particularly nerdy Marvel lover’s inquiry went via the tweet below:

Thanks to Marvel fan ‘Ben in London’ for asking the cast of #WandaVision a question during today’s Virtual Launch Event. pic.twitter.com/vIQ6rohPF2 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 15, 2021

After inquiring about why WV is trampling on his territory with its time traveling narrative, Cumberbatch gushed about the show, revealing that he’s seen the first five episodes so far and is loving it. “Paul and Lizzie, my friends, you are so good in this. It’s a hard enough ask to bring off that concept, let alone to riddle it with all the excitement that all us fans are waiting for to see what happens to Wanda next,” he began, before labelling the first ever Marvel Studios TV series as “addictive television.”

Of course, Cumberbatch and Olsen have already begun work on Doctor Strange 2, which had just started shooting in the UK. Unfortunately, the actress has stated that filming is currently on hold due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, but it’s due to be resumed in time. Olsen has also praised her experience working with director Sam Raimi, who’s making his MCU debut with this one, saying she can’t wait to get back to work.

Likewise, fans can’t wait to see how WandaVision continues to develop and how it eventually dovetails with what Stephen Strange will be getting up to in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to hit theaters in March 2022.