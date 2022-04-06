“Legend of the Sea Devils,” serving as Jodie Whittaker’s penultimate episode on Doctor Who, will be airing on April 17 at 2 pm ET on BBC America, per Doctor Who TV’s report.

The classic Who monsters are returning this Easter Sunday to make life hell for the Doctor again. Only this time, it will be up to Jodie’s Thirteenth to take them on, since most of her predecessors, including Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi were lucky enough to avoid a run-in with the devilishly sinister Aquatic Silurians.

As for the penultimate outing’s length, it seems that “Legend of the Sea Devils” will roughly follow the pattern of Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall’s previous episodes, capping out at 50 minutes, which is even shorter than the 59-minute Flux finale last year.

All in all, it doesn’t seem like this special will build upon Jodie Whittaker’s overarching narrative as the Thirteenth Doctor, instead opting for a swashbuckling single-parter that features a sea adventure, nearly 11 years after “The Curse of the Black Spot” put the Eleventh Doctor and his companions Amy and Rory in a similar setting.

Jodie and Chibnall will be back one more time for the Thirteenth’s regeneration episode, expected to arrive on New Year’s Day. After the two creatives have bowed out, former showrunner Russell T. Davies is returning to the series after more than a decade, and his first episode is already rumored to include two fan-favorite Doctors. What’s more, one of them has actually expressed interest in reprising his role, so it’d be fair to say this is shaping up to be a great year for Whovians.