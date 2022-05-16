‘Doctor Who’ fan points out an evil trend among former Doctors

Nothing like being bad after three to four seasons of being good.

A user on Twitter may just have revealed who we can expect to see as the next major villain in the MCU or DCEU. Nothing is confirmed for any of the shared universes’ upcoming projects, of course, but statistically, current Doctor Who actor Jodie Whittaker has the best chance to show up as the next bing world-beating baddie. After all, all the other recent Doctors have done so.

So when can we expect Jodie Whittaker as a comic book villian? pic.twitter.com/iZroMbMiTq — Ashley Talks Comics! (@ComicGirlAshley) May 15, 2022

Twitter user @ComicGirlAshley recently tweeted a set of images showing 9th Doctor Christopher Eccleston as Malekith the Accursed in Thor: The Dark World, 10th Doctor David Tennant as The Purple Man from Jessica Jones, 11th Doctor Matt Smith as Loxias Crown in Morbius, and 12th Doctor Peter Capaldi as The Thinker from The Suicide Squad. That’s a straight run of Doctors since the long-running UK sci-fi property was relaunched all the way back in 2005.

It’s like Time Lords get a comic book villain appearance as part of their pension plan (should have gone with better coverage, Chris and Matt!). Perhaps it’s not too far off the mark to think that the latest Doctor Jodie Whittaker may trade in her sonic screwdriver for a black hat when she finally regenerates into the new incarnation played by Ncuti Gatwa later this year. Perhaps as another Doctor? Perhaps a native of Latveria? Some fans are already fan-casting her as the next Invisible Woman and her evil alter ego, Malice.

So she's gonna be Malice. Got it. pic.twitter.com/1NSa4SSO88 — Joe (@archangelzxv) May 15, 2022

If so, Whittaker will follow a fairly long tradition of Doctor Who actors joining up with US superhero franchises. In addition to her four predecessors, Whitaker would join names such as Karen Gillan, who played the 11th Doctor’s companion Amy Pond and who currently plays Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy, Richard E. Grant, who played the Great Intelligence in Who and the “Classic Loki” variant in Loki and Jenna Coleman who played companion Clara and Bucky’s date Connie in Captain America: The First Avenger (okay, you may have missed that one).

Of course, it’s more likely that Whittaker will be attending to her newest companion for the foreseeable future. Her second child is expected sometime this year. Still, that just gives her plenty of time to get prepared for an appearance in any one of the multiple sequels that will be brewing by the time the new baby starts going to school.