‘Doctor Who’ fans go to war over news Disney is coming for the TARDIS

The shocking announcements about Doctor Who‘s future just keep on coming. Following the news that Ncuti Gatwa is our next Doctor and David Tennant is back for next year’s 60th anniversary celebrations, it’s now emerged that Disney is coming for the TARDIS. The latest word has it that the Mouse House is in talks with BBC to acquire the international streaming rights for the hit sci-fi show.

According to Bloomberg, discussions have only just begun but the idea would be that new episodes arrive on Disney Plus either simultaneously or shortly after their network TV airing. It’s indicated that this would also be the case with any spinoffs that may come out of the new era of the series, which is spearheaded by It’s a Sin‘s Russell T. Davies.

This would be a game-changing development for Doctor Who, and as with any time a major change occurs, fans are divided over the Doctor going to Disneyland. For starters, some couldn’t be more hyped by the news.

I could stream Star Wars AND Doctor Who from the same app??? Is this Christmas? https://t.co/ybXoZHQYBx — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) July 22, 2022

The Doctor is a Disney princess, it’s official.

Dr Who is a Disney princess confirmed https://t.co/o2AaQByUAT — Remoaner Blob (@24shaz) July 22, 2022

Marvel crossover when?

The Doctor heading to the MCU confirmed! https://t.co/rl7opVrmsi — James Dwyer (@jamesdwyer192) July 22, 2022

More eyes on the show can only be a good thing, right?

Is the Disney news bad? Like, how many more people would doctor who reach if it did stream on Disney+ and how much money would be invested back in to the show from it? I think it’d be a great move all round! #DoctorWho — John James 👩‍🚀 (@IisJDubz) July 22, 2022

Others, on the other hand, are positively horrified at the thought of Disney getting its hands on Doctor Who.

DISNEY, DO NOT TOUCH DOCTOR WHO — jacob 🍐 (@CapaldiEra) July 22, 2022

Although if David Tennant can do throwback Disney Channel idents, no one will complain.

the only good thing that could come out of disney owning doctor who



"I'm David Tennant, and you're watching Disney Channel" pic.twitter.com/nGt3RZcVB6 — ʚїɞ lav/clo ꕤ loves n, atlas + willow ˘͈ᵕ˘͈ (@trashytardis) July 22, 2022

Make up your minds, people.

Doctor Who fans: "Everyone should see Doctor Who all over the world!!"



BBC: "Okay." *about to sign a deal with Disney for the SCREAMING RIGHTS*



Doctor Who fans: "NO, NO, NOT LIKE THAT!!" — Owen 🍂 | Commissions are now open! (@TimelessOwen) July 22, 2022

Would things even change that much?

This shouldn't need saying but Disney would just have the right to stream any new series of Doctor Who. The BBC would still air it on BBC One. It's one of their biggest shows, they're not going to confine it to a Digital-Only Platform. Once again, calm down. https://t.co/PqS8Vhar0G — Cal 🏳️‍🌈 (@Generic_Tweetin) July 22, 2022

It’s worth pointing out that Sony recently took over Bad Wolf Productions, who will be making the series from 2023 onward, so it’s just possible that Doctor Who will have both Sony and Disney money behind it in future, which will no doubt be a major boost to both its budget and profile. We could even be headed for a Star Wars and MCU-like sprawling Whoniverse in a few short years. Only time will tell.