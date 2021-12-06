‘Doctor Who’ fans left divided over season 13 finale

Tonight saw Doctor Who conclude its thirteenth season. A six-part miniseries titled Flux, season 13 has been one of the most ambitious runs of the show yet, juggling multiple plot threads, various characters, and different locations across time and space. So there was a lot riding on the finale to bring it all together and ensure that Flux stands as a satisfying whole. And did it succeed in that tall order? Well, it depends on who you ask.

Unsurprisingly, especially in the divisive Chris Chibnall era, it seems Who fans are split right down the middle with this one as social media is full of both glowing and scathing reactions to this Sunday’s episode. First of all, those that enjoyed it, really enjoyed it, labelling it as one of the series’ best ever finales, praising it for its thrilling story, pacing, and Jodie Whittaker’s performance.

tonight’s episode of doctor who was one of the best finale’s i have seen. the pacing and writing were very good. jodie’s performance can’t be topped by anyone else#DoctorWhoFlux #DoctorWho — e (@eobardthawnedcu) December 5, 2021

So the #DoctorWho finale kicked ass….and if you don't agree with me *shrugs* — stu perrins (@stuperrins) December 5, 2021

#DoctorWho 13×6 The Flux Chapter Six (Finale); The Vanquishers: A good conclusion to the story, all of the narratives got a decent end and everyone got a decent amount of screen time. Sad to see this as the last official season episode for Jodie, but here's looking at 2022! — Daniel Hales (He/Him) (@danalexhales17) December 5, 2021

I had a great time with the #doctorwho #DoctorWhoFlux finale tonight. There was a LOT going on and most of it fell nicely into place. I'm still interested to see what happens with the remaining open questions 👀 — Alex Dixon (@dixonary_) December 5, 2021

I bloody LOVED that #DoctorWho finale!



Emotion, laughs, action, payoff, spectacular performances, best music of this era, wonderful visual effects.



The only thing I’m not keen on is, again, we have a tease to the end of a Doctor’s incarnation, I want a surprise when it happens. — Rhys Parton (@RhysParton) December 5, 2021

On the other hand, a number of other Whovians were left underwhelmed by the finale, which was titled “The Vanquishers”. A common criticism was that folks felt it didn’t offer a clear resolution to the narrative. Many were also frustrated that it failed to provide further answers on the mysteries of the ongoing “Timeless Child” arc. One fan even described it as the worst episode they’d ever seen.

This isn't to say I didn't enjoy the series. I did! It's the most fun I've had with #DoctorWho for a long time. I'm going to rewatch Flux and I'm going to have fun doing it, but that doesn't change the fact the finale was, ultimately, not a resolution. — Aaron Good (@allgoodfilm) December 5, 2021

#DoctorWho some nice moments but ultimately a pointless finale. Whittaker proved she is a good actress but Bel and Vinder and the Grand Serpent could have been left out without affecting the story and Kate Stewart massively underused. And no answers to the Timeless Child arc — Colin Hogg (@Colonhugg) December 5, 2021

Me when we didn’t get answers to the timeless child arc in the finale:#Doctorwho pic.twitter.com/reXjhPWDNb — Joe Street (Confused Adipose) (@Joe_Street00937) December 5, 2021

The #DoctorWho Flux finale was a confused, aggravating mess because Flux itself was a confused, aggravating mess. A near-complete misfire of a season. pic.twitter.com/MlkcwYdglM — Chris Comerford (@ChrisComerford3) December 5, 2021

That has got to be the worst episode of #DoctorWho I have ever watched. It moved so fast that it was impossible to follow, and left us with so many unanswered questions and unresolved plot points that it felt almost insulting as a fan of the show. A mess of a finale. Just awful. — conorbauble (@conorbebe) December 5, 2021

Well, whether you loved it or you didn’t, the good news is that another episode is just around the corner to either provide more of a great thing or to cleanse your palette with something different. This year’s New Year’s Day special is called “Eve of the Daleks” and promises to be a Groundhog Day story in which the Doctor and friends are trapped in a time loop with some Daleks.

But for now, let us know what you thought of the Doctor Who: Flux finale in the comments.