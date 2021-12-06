‘Doctor Who’ fans left divided over season 13 finale
Tonight saw Doctor Who conclude its thirteenth season. A six-part miniseries titled Flux, season 13 has been one of the most ambitious runs of the show yet, juggling multiple plot threads, various characters, and different locations across time and space. So there was a lot riding on the finale to bring it all together and ensure that Flux stands as a satisfying whole. And did it succeed in that tall order? Well, it depends on who you ask.
Unsurprisingly, especially in the divisive Chris Chibnall era, it seems Who fans are split right down the middle with this one as social media is full of both glowing and scathing reactions to this Sunday’s episode. First of all, those that enjoyed it, really enjoyed it, labelling it as one of the series’ best ever finales, praising it for its thrilling story, pacing, and Jodie Whittaker’s performance.
On the other hand, a number of other Whovians were left underwhelmed by the finale, which was titled “The Vanquishers”. A common criticism was that folks felt it didn’t offer a clear resolution to the narrative. Many were also frustrated that it failed to provide further answers on the mysteries of the ongoing “Timeless Child” arc. One fan even described it as the worst episode they’d ever seen.
Well, whether you loved it or you didn’t, the good news is that another episode is just around the corner to either provide more of a great thing or to cleanse your palette with something different. This year’s New Year’s Day special is called “Eve of the Daleks” and promises to be a Groundhog Day story in which the Doctor and friends are trapped in a time loop with some Daleks.
But for now, let us know what you thought of the Doctor Who: Flux finale in the comments.