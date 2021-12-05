Watch: ‘Doctor Who’ New Year’s Day special trailer teases Dalek déjà vu

Doctor Who: Flux — the current season of the sci-fi show which comprised a six-part miniseries — came to a conclusion this Sunday, but the good news is that we won’t have long to wait until the Doctor is back on our screens. Fans can look forward to Who‘s annual winter special this New Year’s Day, with the title and premise of the episode revealed along with this first-look promo, which you can check out via the video above.

Yes, after a brief cameo in the Flux finale, the Time Lord’s oldest enemies are back to steal the limelight in the upcoming special, as titled “Eve of the Daleks”. As the trailer makes plain, the twist this time is that the Doctor and her friends will be facing the evil pepperpots while stuck in a time loop. Yes, Doctor Who is finally doing a Groundhog Day-style episode. How has it taken them this long?

Joining regulars Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and John Bishop for “Eve” are guest stars Aisling Bea (Home Sweet Home Alone) and Adjani Salmon. Bea plays Sarah, who owns and runs ELF storage, while Salmon portrays Nick, a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year’s Eve. This time around, things turn out a little differently, though, as Sarah and Nick find themselves joining forces with the time traveling trio to battle the Daleks.

With Flux out the way, the Thirteenth Doctor era officially only has three episodes left to go, including this special. Two more, including one to be released as part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations, will follow later in 2022. The third will see Whittaker regenerate into the as-yet-unknown Fourteenth Doctor. Showrunner Chris Chibnall is also departing alongside his leading lady, with former EP Russell T. Davies returning to helm the show once again.

Don’t miss Doctor Who: “Eve of the Daleks” Jan. 1, 2022 on BBC America.