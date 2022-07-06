‘Doctor Who’ showrunner addresses rumors of Ryan Gosling cameo

Dr. Who writer and showrunner Russell T. Davies has ended weeks of speculation about whether actor Ryan Gosling will appear in Season 14 of the series.

According to Digital Spy, Davies responded to the rumors in an interview on The One Show with Jermaine Jenas on July 5. He explained that there would be far more hype if a Gosling cameo was in the works.

Let me tell you, Jermaine, you’re a beautiful man, but if Ryan Gosling was in ‘Doctor Who’, I wouldn’t be sitting here. I would be in Cardiff, me and Ryan, having a drink.

Buzz about a possible appearance by Gosling in the new season of Dr. Who began when the Barbie star was pictured wearing a t-shirt featuring the new Time Lord Ncuti Gatwa. Some fans speculated that the garment could be a hint that Gosling would be making a cameo appearance in Season 14 of the series.

Davies clarified that Gatwa is co-starring with Gosling as different iterations of Ken in the upcoming feature film Barbie. The Rwandan-born Scot shared a snapshot of Gosling wearing the shirt on Instagram, with the caption, “‘Dolls supporting doctors. Yass King. As if I couldn’t love him anymore.”

Season 14 of Dr. Who will see cameos from the 10th Time Lord, David Tennant, and his former co-star Catherine Tate. Joining Gatwa in the Whoniverse are Yasmin Finney, who starred in Netflix’s Heartstopper and How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris, who took to Instagram to express his delight over playing the Time Lord’s adversary.

The new season of Dr. Who premieres on Nov. 23, 2023.