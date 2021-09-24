Russell T. Davies Returning As Doctor Who Showrunner

Russell T. Davies is returning to the BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who as showrunner more than a decade after he left the role, the BBC has announced (H/T, Deadline). Davies will take over where Chris Chibnall, the current lead, leaves off, with Chibnall previously announcing his departure from the series.

Davies initially set out the revival of the legacy series back in 2005, bringing it back into the spotlight with Christopher Eccleston initially playing the titular Doctor.

The current iteration of the Time Lord is played by Jodie Whittaker—the first woman to play the role—who fans earlier this year were disappointed to hear that she was leaving. The show’s 13th season, overseen by Chibnall and starring Whittaker in her final appearances, will premiere later this year. Davies’ credits since he left Doctor Who include It’s a Sin and Years and Years, A Very English Scandal.

For now, Davies said he’s excited to watch Whittaker’s brilliant take on the character next season as a viewer, and “beyond excited” to helm the series once more. He called Chris Chibnall his “friend and hero” and Doctor Who his favorite show.

The newest season of Doctor Who will premiere later this year on BBC One.