Doctor Who Fans Devastated Over Jodie Whittaker Leaving The Show

The BBC dropped a shock announcement out of nowhere this Thursday morning as it was officially confirmed that Jodie Whittaker will be leaving Doctor Who after the batch of episodes that are currently in production. What’s more, it’s been likewise confirmed that showrunner Chris Chibnall, who took over the series at the start of Whittaker’s era, is also exiting alongside her. Their replacements have yet to be announced.

While there have been rumors and reports along these lines for a while, now that it’s official fans are getting sad all over again that the end of Whittaker’s tenure as the thirteenth incarnation of the Time Lord is in sight. Unsurprisingly, #DoctorWho and Jodie Whittaker and other associated hashtags and phrases have been trending on Twitter today as Whovians react to the news, sharing reasons why they love the Thirteenth Doctor in the process.

Thank you Jodie Whittaker, you’ve been a great doctor since 2018. Thank you for charisma and kindness! Most of all thank you for being brilliant as The Thirteenth Doctor!!!! 😭😭😭😭 #JodieWhittaker #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/JJxQxXIngr — Whovian Wanderer is upset (@WhovianWanderer) July 29, 2021

Back in summer 2017, four years ago, we first learned that Whittaker was the next Doctor.

Never forget when she changed everything, carrying the flame for a whole new generation.



My face lights up without fail EVERY TIME I watch this.



Thank you Jodie!#ThankyouJodie #DoctorWho #JodieOurDoctor pic.twitter.com/kb0yopc4ip — 💙Cait (@caitlinlouisems) July 29, 2021

Let’s hope she does.

I really hope Jodie knows that she's inspired and comforted a lot of people… #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/GKqQDM8HrU — • E M I L I E • (@TARDIS_is_home) July 29, 2021

A lot of folks are obviously already thinking about who’s going to be the Fourteenth Doctor, with many hoping for more diversity in the role now that Whittaker has broken the mold.

💔 Sad to hear Jodie Whittaker will be leaving #DoctorWho

It has meant so much to see a female Doctor.

I hope they don’t revert back to a white cis man.

The Master has shown Gallifreyans (sp?) can change race as well as gender with their last two regenerations.

I hope for more🙏🏻 — 🍄🍁🍂EmmieLou Fitz🍂🍁🍄 (@ElfieKawaii) July 29, 2021

But let’s not overlook the fact that we have two years with Whittaker in the role still to go. Along with her exit announcement, it was confirmed that all six episodes of season 13 will air later this year before three specials will then unfold in 2022.

I'm going to miss Jodie Whittaker (not Chibnall so much), but I'm so glad we get one final season with her wonderful Thirteen, as well as those three specials (one feature length!). ❤️❤️💔 #DoctorWho — Johanna (@ElleTraduit) July 29, 2021

Whatever your thoughts about this divisive era of the show, you have to appreciate its boldness.

Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall have explored very daring territories for #DoctorWho – Whether you like their work or not, there’s no denying their boldness. They will be missed by many fans. Here’s to some cracking episodes and specials to come #jodiewhittaker #ChrisChibnall — Time Lord Triumphant (@TimeLordTriumph) July 29, 2021

She’s been a “fantastic ambassador” for the show.

All the smiles that Jodie Whittaker brought to the show and role of the doctor. She was a fantastic ambassador for the show and it’s fans. She was a hero to many.



I’m going to miss her but I’m glad she’s with us next year.



I love you Jodie Whittaker ❤️😭#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/JnZkMt6rFy — Safe Space Who 💫 (@SafeSpaceDrWho) July 29, 2021

She will be missed… once the time eventually comes for her to regenerate.

She’s inspired many people, she’s been a role model to thousands of people. She’s brought life into the show, joy, adventure and laughter.



Thank you for everything you were, Jodie. God, she’s gonna be missed terribly 😪#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/cZIlRXzLIh — Lewis Jefferies (@lewiisjefferies) July 29, 2021

Now that Whittaker is bidding farewell to the Whoniverse, expect speculation over who’s taking the TARDIS keys from her to ramp up from now on. Typically, we’ve found out the identity of the next Doctor a few months after the outgoing actor is announced to leave so maybe we can expect the Fourteenth Doctor to be confirmed later this year, perhaps along with news of the next showrunner.

Doctor Who season 13 is coming sometime in 2021.