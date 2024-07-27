‘Doctor Who’ spin-off ‘The War Between The Land and the Sea’ cast, plot, and predicted release window

Russell T. Davies wasn’t joking when he said Doctor Who would soon be turning into a cinematic universe of its own. During the show’s Comic-Con panel at San Diego yesterday, it was announced that a brand new spinoff, titled The War Between the Land and the Sea, is making its way to Disney Plus.

The new spinoff will be a miniseries centering around a new threat that emerges from the sea. With the Doctor away on shenanigans of his own, it is up to the UNIT gang, including Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and Colonel Ibrahim, to save the Earth.

Here’s everything we already know about The War Between the Land and the Sea.

Who is cast in The War Between the Land and the Sea? Which actors are reprising their roles?

As already mentioned, the new series will be spearheaded by none other than Jemma Redgrave, whom Whovians know as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. Kate took over UNIT after the death of his father, and she’s been a recurring character in Who ever since, appearing for the adventures of Matt Smith’s Eleventh, Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth, and even Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor.

Kate’s most recent appearance was in Ncuti Gatwa’s first two-part finale, where she helped the TARDIS crew battle Sutekh, the God of Death.

Alexander Devrient, portraying UNIT’s Colonel Ibrahim, is also making a comeback in The War Between the Land and the Sea.

New cast members include Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Russell Tovey. Mbatha-Raw previously portrayed Martha Jones’ sister in season 3, while Tovey is potentially reprising Alonso Frame, the midshipman who first appeared in Voyage of the Damned and then caught Captain Jack Harkness’ eye in The End of Time.

What is the plot of The War Between the Land and the Sea?

Russell T. Davies is serving as executive producer and writer, joined by Pete McTighe, best known for his contributions to both Doctor Who and A Discovery of Witches.

The plot apparently revolves around the emergence of a dangerous and fearsome ocean species that make themselves known to humanity, triggering an international crisis with the UNIT at its forefront. Not much else is known about The War Between the Land and the Sea, but Davies is hyping it up to be a special addition to the ever-growing Whoniverse.

“I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast,” he said. “And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble.”

When is The War Between the Land and the Sea coming out?

Filming is expected to begin next month, and since Ncuti Gatwa’s second Doctor Who season is predicted to be released in early 2025, we can expect The War Between the Land and the Sea to arrive on iPlayer and Disney Plus no sooner than late 2025.

