If so, it would make the actor among the shortest-lived incarnations of the iconic character.

Ncuti Gatwa joined Doctor Who as the titular time traveler in 2023, taking the reins from previous actor David Tennant to become the franchise’s 15th Doctor.

Recommended Videos

It made the actor — formerly known for his role in Sex Education — the first Black actor to headline the sci-fi series. Most new actors taking on Doctor Who remain in the role for at least a few years, with Tennant being the incarnation for two tenures from 2005 to 2010, and again in 2023, and Matt Smith, Jodie Whittaker, and Peter Capaldi all inhabiting the character for three years.

However, rumors are swirling that just months into his run as Doctor Who, Gatwa might already have plans for a departure.

Is Ncuti Gatwa leaving Doctor Who?

Speculation around Ncuti Gatwa’s future on Doctor Who can be traced back to Doctor Who TV, which shared a post on April 1, 2024 claiming that Gatwa would exit the series after his second season airs in 2025. The post cites a press release from BBC, suggesting that Smith, like Tennant before him, will reprise the role for a second time to become the show’s 16th incarnation of Doctor Who.

The post goes on to share a supposed quote from Gatwa, who cites his love of theatre as the reason for his departure and expresses gratitude for having taken on the role for a brief stint. Smith is also quoted, as saying he’s “thrilled to explore new dimensions, face new villains, and unravel new mysteries.” Fans of Gatwa shouldn’t fret just yet, however, since it’s thought that the post on Doctor Who TV, and indeed the BBC press release, are simply April Fools jokes.

The site certainly has a reputation for sharing gag-related news about Doctor Who in April, and has previously shared fake announcements of Henry Cavill, Tom Holland, and even Mickey Mouse joining the cast. While the April Fools prank is welcome news for those who enjoy Gatwa’s portrayal, the actor hasn’t exactly been clear about his future on Doctor Who.

In a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, the actor said he intends to continue working in theatre alongside shooting Doctor Who, and later Radio Times that he has “no idea [and] no plans” for his role beyond his second season in 2025. “My love for it is growing,” Gatwa said of portraying the iconic character, before revealing that he once got in trouble for swearing while in the Doctor Who costume.

In any case, we can rest assured that Gatwa will at least inhabit the 16th Doctor for two seasons, and the Doctor Who TV are masters of the April Fools prank.