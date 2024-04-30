Best TV shows on UK Netflix for 2024

Recommended Videos

While Netflix remains the king of streamers, it’s no longer news that other platforms are slowly clawing their way to the top. Across the pond however, Netflix UK subscribers still enjoy a ton of great content.

From gripping dramas, to thrilling mysteries and hilarious comedies, Netflix has something to suit every taste. And while Netflix US has said goodbye to some shows, subscribers in the UK still have them in stock. Here’s a curated list of some of the best shows on Netflix UK in 2024 that are must-watch.

Skins

Long before they became a household names, a crop of today’s British stars (including the charming Dev Patel, Nicholas Hoult, and Kaya Scodelario) starred in Skins. The controversial British TV show became a major hit. While it garnered a lot of pushback for its harsh depictions of teenage life, the acclaimed series won hearts for its relatability. While US fans only have access to the show via Hulu, Skins is available on Netflix UK, and remains of the best TV shows on the platform.



Behind Her Eyes

Without giving too much away (because of the insane plot twist), Behind Her Eyes is a fantastic and compelling watch. The thrilling, psychological drama seeks to unravel the mystery behind a couple’s failing marriage, and the harmless woman who seeks to undo it all. There’s a lot of deeply disturbing moments on the show, but it all serves to deliver a landing blow right at the end. Trust me, you’ll be thinking about the twist for at least a few week after watching.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Much like many of Stephen King’s works, The Fall of the House of Usher is a gripping horror story that will remain on your mind for a while. The series follows the rise of Roderick Usher, a formidable CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company, and his sister Madeline Usher, the company’s brilliant COO. The story also takes viewers through the events that culminate in the tragic demise of all six of Roderick’s children. It’s gripping, and the actors all do a fine job of keeping you glued to your screen.

3 Body Problem

A new addition to Netflix’s greats, 3 Body Problem is one of the best TV shows on UK’s Netflix right now. It’s an adaptation of the 2008 novel The Three-Body Problem. The series follows a group of scientist friends who come into contact with an extraterrestrial civilization from a neighboring star system. After almost dying off, the aliens look for help to move to a more habitable planet. 3 Body Problem is quickly becoming one of Netflix’s popular releases so far.

The Gentlemen

Aristocracy meets comedy, action, and vicious gangsters in Netflix’s The Gentlemen. The television series features notable names like Theo James, Vinnie Jones, Kaya Scodelario, and Giancarlo Esposito. When a young man inherits his father’s estate, he discovers that it’s the home base for a bustling marijuana business. Only problem is, the gangsters behind the operation are hell bent on keeping business as usual. What results is an exciting, fast-paced series.

Baby Reindeer

It’s not every time we get an actor starring as himself in a show retelling a harrowing life experience. Starring Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer tells the uncomfortable, true story of a young, aspiring comedian who becomes the target of a disturbing and relentless stalking campaign by a mentally unstable woman with a troubling criminal past. There are comedic elements sprinkled all around the series, but one can’t help but shudder that the events of Baby Reindeer actually happened in real life.

Beef

What do you do when road rage goes wrong? Beef chronicles the evolving and tumultuous relationship between two individuals named Danny and Amy, whose first meeting occurs during a violent road rage incident. The two become obsessed with finding out who can hurt the other more. It all culminates in a comedic and gripping story of revenge.

Wednesday

The Addams Family’s golden child Wednesday finally got her very own Netflix show. Audiences were given a full view of her life as a teenager. Overall,Wednesday follows the protagonist’s time as a student at Nevermore Academy, as she navigates her growing psychic abilities, works to unravel her parents’ past, and prevents a potential killing spree from happening.

Heartstopper

Heartstopper follows the evolving relationship between Charlie, a shy and openly gay teenager, and Nick, a popular and easygoing rugby player. Set in an English high school, the story beautifully captures the complexities of young love, friendship, and self-discovery as Charlie and Nick begin to understand their feelings and identities.

Stranger Things

This captivating sci-fi thriller is set in the 1980s in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana. When a young boy named Will Byers goes missing under mysterious circumstances, his friends embark on a quest to find him. Along the way, they encounter a telekinetic girl named Eleven with extraordinary powers and uncover dark secrets about a parallel dimension called the Upside Down.

Bridgerton

Who doesn’t love a period drama full of intense romance? Bridgerton follows the lives and romantic escapades of the Bridgerton family and the elite society of the town. The series unfolds as debutante Daphne Bridgerton forms a complicated alliance with the Duke of Hastings to navigate high society. Each season of Bridgerton has brought many lovely moments and swoon-worthy lines that are sure to win every girl over, and as most Brits will tell you, it’s one of the best TV shows on UK Netflix.

Arcane

Arcane made its rounds as one of the best animated series of 2021 and has since remained fresh in the memory of every viewer. The series explores the origins of two iconic League of Legends champions, Jinx and Vi, in the city of Piltover and the undercity of Zaun. The series delves into their complex pasts, the rivalry between the two sisters, and the power struggles within these contrasting societies.

Black Mirror

Black Mirror is a thought-provoking anthology series, and often ranked as one of the best TV shows on UK Netflix. The visually stunning series explores the dark and often dystopian side of modern society and technology. Each episode presents a standalone story with a unique premise, focusing on themes of human nature, the consequences of technological advancement, and the impact of digital media on our lives. Altogether, you’re getting a great story, amazing visuals, and a potential warning of things to come.

Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders is a masterfully crafted British period drama that focuses on the exploits of the Shelby crime family in the aftermath of World War I. Led by the cunning and ambitious Tommy Shelby, the Peaky Blinders fight through the treacherous world of organized crime, political intrigue, and family rivalries. With Cillian Murphy as the focal point, there’s no shortage of phenomenal acting moments.

Blue Eye Samurai

This animated series won the praise of both critics and viewers alike for its storytelling and animation. Set in 17th-century Edo-period Japan, Blue Eye Samurai centers around Mizu, a skilled mixed-race sword master. After being abandoned by her father and spending her childhood being bullied for her white heritage, she takes matters into her own hands. While hiding her identity, she seeks vengeance against her father. Netflix UK subscribers are in for a treat, as this animated series is worth the hype.

Sense8

Sense8 follows eight strangers from different parts of the world who become mentally and emotionally connected, forming a unique cluster of “sensates.” As they try to control their newfound abilities to communicate and share experiences, they must also evade a mysterious organization that seeks to capture and control them. Until this very moment, fans still protest the series’ unjust cancellation, but it’s still one of the best TV shows on Netflix UK for fans to binge through.

Orange is the New Black

With its unique mix of drama, friendship, and dark humor, Orange Is the New Black centers around Piper Chapman, a woman sentenced to prison for a past crime involving drug trafficking. Inside the all-female prison, Piper encounters complex relationships with fellow inmates. All the while, she must confront the challenges and realities of life behind bars.

After Life

Created by and starring Ricky Gervais, After Life is a comedy-drama series that follows Tony who struggles with profound grief after his wife’s death. Tony contemplates suicide but decides to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he wants. As he interacts with people in his small town, Tony’s outlook gradually changes, and he begins to rediscover the joys of life amidst his profound loss.

