What is ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ about, and what is it based on?

The Fall of the House of Usher is panning out to be another critical success from Mike Flanagan, the horror maestro who is sadly making this is final collaboration with Netflix. Its success is only making fans more curious about the origin of the television series. Literary horror fans likely already know the Edgar Allan Poe work that led to it, but we’ve still got all of the detail for those not in the know!

For those that aren’t sure about the latest spine-tingling series from The Haunting creator, we’ve also included some essential details about the horror show. The premise may not be one that initially stands out for a scary television series, but don’t let that fool you. The Fall of the House of Usher has some serious chills waiting below its surface.

What is The Fall of the House of Usher about?

The Fall of the House of Usher is a new Netflix series from Mike Flanagan, who is well known for his horror movies and television offerings. Comparisons to HBO’s Succession have been making the rounds, for understandable reasons. This is because the central aspect of The Fall of the House of Usher is a rich adult family who are gripping their remaining power as it is threatened to be taken from them. Only with a horror twist.

In the Netflix series, we are immediately told that the children of the Usher family have died. The mystery is more in the how and why of their deaths, which have more going on with them than we are initially shown. Roderick, now an old man, starts telling the story of the Usher family from the very beginning, never skipping the horrifying details.

What is The Fall of the House of Usher based on?

Image via Netflix

If you’re familiar with Edgar Allan Poe and his works, there’s a good chance you already know what the Netflix story, The Fall of the House of Usher, is based on. That’s because the short story of Poe’s that the Netflix show takes inspiration from has the exact same name. Poe’s short story, “The Fall of the House of Usher,” has a similar basic premise and end result, though is veers into a different direction for the smaller details.

One of the biggest differences with The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix and its source material is the cast involved. The original story essentially has three characters: an unnamed male protagonist, Roderick Usher, and Roderick’s sister named Madeline. You’ll also find that the setting and time elapsed in the short story is more condensed, taking place over the course of a few days and almost all events occur inside the Usher family manor.

The Netflix version features a robust cast (including many The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass alumni), a modern time period, and peppers in locations other than the family home. We’re grateful for these changes, as it would be hard to imagine how the original short story could be stretched into an 8-episode series of television.