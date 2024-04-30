‘Will Trent’ season 2 episode 8 release date confirmed

Season 2, episode 8 of ABC’s top-performing crime drama Will Trent, has been confirmed. The newest episode, titled “Why is Jack’s Arm Bleeding?” will air on Tuesday, May 7, with Will and Faith working to solve their next case together.

The episode will follow the exciting events that are promised for episode 7, “Have You Never Been to a Wedding.” In the promo, Will can be seen putting on his sharpest suit to accompany Faith and her son to his first wedding. But what was supposed to be a joyful and loving day quickly turns sour when gunmen show up and hold everyone in the venue hostage.

Will Trent: ‘Why is Jack’s Arm Bleeding?’, episode 8 details

Based on the episode’s summary, Will and Faith’s newest adventure seems to involve a cold case involving a teenage girl’s disappearance. It’s unknown who Jack could be in the episode, and fans will have to wait one more week to find out.

Thankfully, fans will be able to get more of the enigmatic Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent because the show has been renewed for a third season. This is a massive achievement as the show has only grown more popular since the second season started. Ramón Rodríguez, who stars as Trent and is also the co-executive producer, along with the rest of the main cast, is expected to return.

After May 7th’s episode, there are a few episodes left until the season finale. It’s unclear exactly how many, but based on season 1, which had 13, there could still be quite at least five more remaining. No matter how many are left though, it’s safe to assume that the current season will end right before summer kicks off, just like the first one did.

Will Trent is adapted from Karin Slaughter’s hit book series, which follows Will and Faith as they navigate homicides, cover-ups, and much more. The show differs as it doesn’t focus on one specific book or theme, and it actually builds on Trent’s world and who he is as a person. So, while the books can add to the watcher’s experience, viewers can get just as much out of the show if they don’t read the series, not to mention the hit podcast adaptation.

Will Trent starts up again with the premiere of episode 7 on April 30, and episode 8 arriving on the following Tuesday. The Atlanta-based show can be watched on ABC and streamed on Hulu.

