15 best Netflix shows not available in the US

Netflix is the biggest video streaming platform in the world, with over 260 million subscribers as of 2024. It also boasts one of the largest catalogs of movies and TV shows around, including both original productions, and projects they have acquired to host.

However, the content presented in different Netflix libraries varies from region to region, particularly due to different licensing rights. And even though the company is based in the U.S., there are more than a handful of amazing Netflix shows that are offered in other regions, but not available in their home base. So while the following shows are sure to keep you glued to your screens, if you haven’t got a VPN, you’ll need to expand your subscriptions across multiple platforms to watch them.

Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty has been hailed as one of the best animated shows of all time, so it is a shame that U.S.-based Netflix subscribers can’t access it with the ease that their counterparts across the pond can. The sci-fi, comedy animated show is available on Netflix in the U.K., alongside other regions. However, residents of the U.S.A. can catch the duo’s otherworldly shenanigans on Adult Swim, Disney Plus, or Hulu.

The Office

Longtime subscribers of Netflix are no stranger to the streamer taking down shows it had previously hosted. The Office is one of many amazing shows that were removed from Netflix U.S.’ catalog in 2021. Stateside subscribers are only able to stream the award-winning comedy on Peacock, or purchase it on Amazon. The zany, mockumentary-style sitcom is set in the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, and revolves around the lives of its employees. Led by Steve Carell, there’s no shortage of laugh out loud moments on The Office.

Schitt’s Creek

Schitt’s Creek took the world by storm in 2017 after Netflix acquired the distribution rights to host the show. The genre-bending riches-to-rags story was conceptualized by Dan Levy and his father Eugene Levy, and follows a millionaire family who was defrauded of their wealth. In 2022, Netflix subscribers said goodbye to the show when it made a move over to Hulu. However, Netflix U.K. can still boast of watching the Emmy-sweeping series whenever they want.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks is the cult classic mystery drama that aired its first two seasons in the early 90s, only to return for a third and final season in 2017. It is set in the fictional, titular town, and is centered on an investigation around the death of the high school’s homecoming queen, Laura Palmer. The mystery show left the streamer in the U.S. in 2021, to Paramount Plus. Nonetheless, it has remained on Netflix in select regions, such as Argentina and Mexico.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

This hit comedy sitcom follows a group of codependent narcissists who often scheme and plot against others and themselves. Along the way, you can catch them displaying a range of hilariously unethical behaviors and thoughts. Today, It’s Always Sunny is available on Hulu for fans in the U.S. However, viewers across the pond still get their Netflix fix, particularly in the U.K. and Australia.

Friends

Another iconic sitcom, Friends, is among the ranks of shows that are no longer available on Netflix U.S. The sitcom follows a group of six friends in their 20s and 30s navigating life and adulthood in Manhattan, New York. Much to the dismay of U.S. viewers, the classic sitcom was removed from the streamer in 2020. If you’d like to keep up with Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Ross, you’ll have to snag a Max subscription. Luckily for the rest of the world, Friends is still widely accessible on Netflix, from the U.K., all the way to Nigeria!

Steins; Gate

Despite Netflix U.S. hosting an increasing and impressive catalog of anime shows, Steins; Gate isn’t one of them. The acclaimed anime follows a group of scientist friends that accidentally discover that they can send messages to the past and time travel through that means. Since its 2011 release, the anime has garnered a cult following. However, you’ll require a Hulu or Crunchyroll subscription to catch this one.

Castle Rock

In the U.S., Castle Rock, the horror anthology show based on the works of Stephen King, is a Hulu exclusive. However, it is available on Netflix in many other regions globally. Castle Rock is set in the fictional town of the same name created by Stephen King, and each of its two seasons tells independently thrilling stories about its residents and their secrets.

Cowboy Bebop

This futuristic, Western anime is regarded as a classic of the genre and follows a group of bounty hunters on their spaceship, the Bebop, as they hunt down criminals across the galaxy. Cowboy Bebop was once available on Netflix U.S., but was sadly taken down from the platform in 2023. The show is only available on Netflix Japan, but viewers from America can watch it on Crunchyroll, or by using a VPN.

Fargo

Another highly acclaimed black comedy series that can’t be found on Netflix U.S. is Fargo. The anthology series is based on the works of the Coen brothers, and each season features influences and references to their work. Fargo is still available on Netflix in regions such as Canada, Japan, and more, but U.S. fans will require a Hulu account.

Only Fools and Horses

This highly acclaimed British sitcom is predictably available on Netflix U.K., but unfortunately cannot be found on Netflix in the U.S. The show follows brothers Derek and Rodney as they struggle to escape poverty and make their fortune. Nonetheless, those in the U.S. can watch the show on Roku.

The Kids Are Alright

This comedy show might have only aired for one season, but fans enjoyed it while it lasted. The Kids Are Alright follows the life of Mike and Peggy Cleary as they raise their eight sons in the L.A. suburbs. In the U.S., it is available on Prime Video and Apple TV. Fans outside the U.S. can still catch the series on Netflix however.

The Big Bang Theory

Netflix U.S. used to host this award-winning sitcom but no longer does. The Big Bang Theory follows a group of hilarious, nerdy scientist friends as they interact with the world in their socially awkward way. Residents of the United States can watch the show on HBO Max, but for people in places such as Australia, France, and others, their Netflix subscription is more than enough to enjoy all 12 seasons of the show.

Snowpiercer

Based on the 2013 movie which was in turn, based on the 1982 French novel, Snowpiercer is a post-apocalyptic thriller set on a giant train constantly circling the globe with the last of humanity. Class disparity and segregation cause the train’s climate to remain tense as its residents often clash due to inequality. Snowpiercer is available on Netflix Canada, France, Brazil, Japan, U.K., and more, but not on Netflix U.S.

Power

The Power franchise is a highly acclaimed exploration of Black culture, trauma, and struggle that has had fans gripped since 2014. It follows James St. Patrick, or “Ghost,” a young drug dealer who dreams of leaving his criminal life behind. While Netflix users outside of the U.S. are being fed all iterations of the franchise, Power is not available on Netflix U.S., but can be found on the Starz channel on Apple TV.

