Will there be a Season 8 of ‘Rick and Morty?’

Season 7 of Rick and Morty brought many changes to the show, including Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden taking over for Justin Roiland as the new voices for the titular duo, more relevancy and focus on side characters, and the conclusion of its years-long overarching storyline.

With Rick finally getting his revenge on Prime Rick halfway through season 7 and the lack of a cliffhanger in the finale, the future of the show feels uncertain. Just what exactly is next for Rick and Morty and can we expect a continuation any time soon?

What’s the status of Season 8 of Rick and Morty?

Image via Adult Swim

According to Sarah Chalke, the actress who voices Rick’s daughter and Morty’s mom Beth, season 8 has already been written. The actress told Screen Rant in December 2023 that, although the scripts were finished, the cast was still waiting on a schedule to start recording their voice-overs.

As is well known by now, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network’s adult programming division, ordered a whopping 70 episodes of Rick and Morty on the heels of its third season. As of Season 7’s conclusion, 40 of those 70 episodes have been released, which means the show is well on its way to not just an eighth season, but a ninth and a tenth as well.

Co-creator Dan Harmon has even teased Season 9 before the 8th batch of episodes has even come out. Speaking on the impact of the behind-the-scenes changes following the replacement of fellow co-creator Justin Rolaind, Harmon said Season 8 will “feel like a return to form and kind of like a ‘we’re back, baby’ kind of feeling, and hopefully, season 9 will be that but, you know, even more so.” “But it’ll be because it’s been a gradual process of just trying to get our wind in our sails again,” he added.

When is season 8 of Rick and Morty coming out?

Image via Adult Swim

Now that we can confidently anticipate the return of Rick and Morty in a mouth-watering Season 8, following a strong seventh chapter and Harmon’s optimistic outlook, all that’s left to do is count the days.

No release date has been announced yet for Rick and Morty Season 8, but considering it has already been written and the turnover has been relatively quick in the last few years, the latest window we can estimate for the new episodes to drop is at the start of 2025. Everything points towards Season 8 being ready for release as early as 2024, though.