Production on Rick and Morty‘s seventh season has been a real crucible.

First, there were allegations of domestic abuse against series co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland that led to Adult Swim parting ways with him. Then, the SAG-AFTRA strike began — and continues months later, likely preventing actors from honing performances that weren’t already recorded before July.

Regardless, the new season is slated to premiere on Oct. 15. Per The Hollywood Reporter, a recent trailer provides evidence of two new voice actors portraying Rick and Morty, respectively. However, Adult Swim is keeping their names a secret until the premiere. Which is weird — but sort of fun, we guess?

You know who hasn’t said much about the new season? Series co-creator/showrunner Dan Harmon. His (relative) silence regarding both the Roiland situation and the strike’s effect on season 7 has led many to wonder if he’s even involved with the show anymore.

Is Dan Harmon still running Rick and Morty?

Yes, Dan Harmon is now the sole creator leading the series. Although some wondered if Harmon walked away from the show when Roiland was dismissed — or even was fired outright as part of the problematic Roiland crew — sources say the two creators weren’t even on speaking terms for the last several seasons.

So perhaps Roiland’s dismissal was a nice little gift for Harmon, despite necessitating the recasting of the two lead roles, both of which Roiland voiced himself.

Besides the new voices, it sounds like the seventh season of Rick and Morty will largely be the same show that fans have come to know and love. (There are also rumors that Roiland hadn’t contributed any meaningful content to the series in years, so it may be that the new voices are literally the only difference).

Work on season 8 is already underway, according to sources. Let’s hope a massive comet doesn’t hit Hollywood and screw up that production as well.