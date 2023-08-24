‘Rick and Morty’ season 7: release date, casting, and how to watch

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen confirmed the Emmy-winning animated science fiction comedy Rick and Morty season 7 is officially happening, and it’s happening soon! The network president promised that this season would “yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation.” So, how much longer do fans have to wait?

When will Rick and Morty season 7 be released?

Adult Swim has announced that fans will have leading men Rick and Morty back on their television screens on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at 11pm ET, and like the majority of the previous seasons, it will consist of 10 episodes. The seventh season will air approximately ten months after the sixth season concluded, which is a shorter turnaround time than viewers previously had to wait out.

Where can I watch the new season?

As the show is part of the Adult Swim & Comedy Central network, it’s likely to air weekly on television, with the opportunity to stream it later through the network. It’s also expected that the season will come to Max (formerly HBO Max) once it has fully aired.

Which of the cast is returning for this season?

The short answer? Almost everyone. While Justin Roiland will not be returning — more on that next — the rest of the main supporting cast is slotted to return. Those who voice the main family members, such as Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer Grammer, are all expected to return, and there is potential for any of the beloved side characters to return for this season. Viewers are also accustomed to celebrity guest stars making appearances, so there’s likely a celebrity or two who will make a surprise voice entrance during the 7th season.

Who will replace Justin Roiland as the voices of Rick and Morty?

In January 2023, it was reported that the series’ co-creator, Justin Roiland, was charged with domestic battery (amongst other crimes) in connection to an incident with an unnamed woman from a few years prior. It was only weeks later that Adult Swim announced they were cutting ties with Roiland and had fired him from the show, with the intention of recasting his roles. The charges have since been dropped, but Adult Swim remains firm on their decision to part ways from the creator.

While the season 7 premiere date has been announced, producers of the popular adult animated sitcom have yet to announce who will be replacing Roiland as the voice of the main characters. Producer Steve Levy noted during San Diego Comic-Con 2023 that they intend to replace Roiland’s voice with a “soundalike” but that the characters would remain unchanged other than that.

Will there be a season 8 of Rick and Morty?

While season 7 has yet to air, fans are already asking whether or not there will be an 8th season to follow. A few months prior, at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, producer Steve Levy confirmed that not only had they already written season 8, but they were partially finished with writing season 9 as well! Despite the fact that Adult Swim has parted ways with Justin Roiland, the series is locked in to complete the full 10 seasons they had previously promised fans.